TOWIE’s Fran Parman goes Instagram official with her new man











Love is in the air in Essex as TOWIE star Fran Parman went Instagram official this week with her handsome new boyfriend. Fran, who joined the ITVBe reality show in 2014 as James ‘Diags’ Bennewith’s girlfriend, looked smitten with her new love interest in the photo.

Fran decided not to tag her new beau in the picture so his identity remains a mystery. However, fans are still super happy for the reality TV star as the comments section on her Instagram was full of love and support.

Fran has a new man!

In the picture posted on her Instagram, Fran, 31, cosies up to her beau on a romantic night in London. Fran captioned the picture: “Date night.”

In true TOWIE fashion, the star looked glamourous in a white halterneck off-the-shoulder top, denim jeans and pink heels. Her new man looked dapper in a cream hoodie and stony grey tracksuit bottoms.

The smile on both their faces says it all and fans thought she was “glowing”.

Fans quick to congratulate Fran Parman and her new boyfriend

Fran’s fans raced to congratulate the stunning couple on their new official relationship, with one writing: “He made it to the grammmmm, gorgeous couple.”

Former Towie star Nicole Bass simply posted: “So cute.” Another commented: “Aww love this… so happy for you, you deserve it.”

Fans who have watched Fran from her first season on the show know what she has been through in her previous relationships and were over the moon to finally see her looking happy with her latest beau.

Fran lost three and a half stone

Fran’s new romance comes after she recently took to Instagram to show off how she’d overhauled her look with a massive weight-loss transformation, but it hasn’t been easy.

In May, the TV favourite admitted she’d been “struggling” after her 3.5 stone weight loss – especially when it comes to tightening loose skin.

Speaking to OK! she said:

I am slimmer, it’s not what I used to be when I was a child but I don’t know if that’s because I’m getting older again.

The reality star went on to say: “I’m trying to figure out something to kind of get that six-pack Not so much a six-pack but, you know, more of a definition.”

Last month, Fran posted before-and-after snaps of what she looked like she joined the show compared with now.

