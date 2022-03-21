What happened with Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks?













Kandi Burruss is clear that she would leave RHOA if Phaedra Parks returns to the show, but what exactly happened between the two that has caused a huge drama on the show?

Real Housewives of Atlanta, has seen several cast members feud but the drama between Kandi and Phaedra has been getting a lot of attention ever since there were rumors about Phaedra returning to the show.

While the fans will definitely get some entertainment if the two were to share the screen, it looks like Kandi has no interest to interact with the former housewife.

What happened between Kandi and Phaedra?

As per US Weekly, the drama between the two started after Kandi did not seem supportive of Phaedra’s split from her then-husband, Apollo Nida. Things got messier with Phaedra found out that Kandi had been storing Apollo’s motorcycle in her garage.

The two also did not seem to be on the same page when the lawyer turned reality star revealed she was not going to let her sons meet Apollo. Just when fans thought Season 8 had seen it all when it comes to the drama between them, Season 9 finale shocked them all.

In season 9, Phaedra alleged that Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker had allegedly planned to drug Porsha Williams in an attempt to get intimate with her. However, she quickly walked back on her words and cleared the air

A look back at Season 9

While Phaedra seemed certain she had heard someone talk about drugging Porsha, she was quick to apologize to the ladies for speaking without knowing all the details. As per People, she said: “I shouldn’t have repeated it … I screwed up. ’m sorry Porsha … I didn’t know if it was true or not … If something would have happened to you, I would have been a bad friend.’

She continued: “I’m sorry — I can apologize, I’m sorry Kandi. I shouldn’t have repeated it. I’m sorry, it was bad judgement on my part. I’m sorry. I can’t change it. I just repeated something, I wasn’t trying to use you, Porsha. I shouldn’t have repeated it — I shouldn’t have. I feel horrible. I hate that this happened. I’m sorry.”

Where do they stand now?

While there have been rumors about Phaedra being back on the show, Kandi has made it clear that she would bid her goodbye if that were true. The reality star opened up about it while appearing on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast.

She said: “I don’t think she and I need to interact. I let her do her thing when they decided to do that then. It’s not even about making the choices because she’s on other shows or whatever.”