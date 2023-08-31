Big Brother Naija kicked off its eighth season in 2023. The show’s All Stars season began on July 23 and saw the return of long-running host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. BBNaija airs on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 and sees 20 contestants go head to head. Fans of the show wonder where Angel from BBN is from. So, let’s find out more.

Angel Smith is one of the 20 competitors taking part in BBNaija in 2023. She’s an All Stars contestant in with a chance of winning 20 Million Naira. Angel returns to Big Brother alongside other fan-favorites including Ike, Whitemoney, Ilebaye, and Pere.

Credit: Big Brother Naija/DSTV/AfricaMagic

Where is Angel BBN from?

Big Brother Naija star Angel has fans asking where she’s from in 2023.

The 23-year-old influencer and podcaster hails from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Buzz Nigeria writes that Angel spent much of her life in Lagos State and that her mother lives in London, UK.

Angel was on Big Brother Naija season 6

Speaking ahead of BBNaija: All Stars, Angel said that she’s “back and better” as a 23-year-old.

When she appeared on BBN Shine Ya Eye in 2021, Angel was 21 years old and finished in fifth place.

Now, she’s taking part in the All Stars season. Angel joked: “I don’t have a particular reason for being here aside from not paying bills for like three months.”

She’s ready to have fun and catch up with her housemates in season 8.

BBNaija star calls podcast her ‘baby’

Angel is a podcast host and decided to start creating content for it after BBN season 6.

Speaking about what inspired her podcast journey, Angel explained that she wants to raise awareness about the stigma around mental health in Nigeria.

She said she got a lot of backlash after season 6 and added: “This is something I struggled with so I might as well bring people to show other people that they’re not alone in their journey.”

Angel’s podcast is called Of Blood, Bones And Water Podcast and she writes that it is like “collective therapy” for everyone.

She has 1.2 million Instagram followers at @theangeljbsmith.