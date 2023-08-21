Big Brother Najia favorite, Kim Oprah, has returned to the house in the 2023 All Stars edition, so here’s what we know about her.

Big Brother Naija returned to screens with season 8 in July and for the first time ever, Africa Magic gathered the series’ best for the All-Stars edition. The stakes are higher than ever; with ₦120 million up for grabs, “the contestants can’t be coming for a show like this without a strategy,” says host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. “

Sunday night threw in a major twist when four ex-housemates entered Biggie’s house: Lucy Edet, Prince Nelson Enwerem, Omashola Oburoh, and Kim Oprah. The latter is among Big Brother’s most beloved contestants so read on to learn more about her.

Get to know Kim Oprah

Kim Oprah – real name Chinonso Ibinabo Opara – is best known as a housemate on Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem. Although she was the fourth to be evicted, the then-23-year-old beauty queen won hearts with her strong personality and has since gone on to launch her beauty and fashion empire.

Born on December 15, 1995, Oprah was raised by her single mom in Imo State. Watching her mother work several jobs to make ends meet motivated the social media star to become business-minded. As a teen, she bought and sold DVDs, and went on to study psychology, guidance, and counseling at the University Of Port Harcourt.

Years later, she is now the founder of her skincare brand, Kim’s Secret.

Her industry name is inspired by her idol, Kim Kardashian, and another powerful woman in the entertainment industry: Oprah.

“I used to be obsessed with Kim Kardashian when I was in high school,” she said. “Even now, I’m still obsessed. I didn’t have an English name.”

Opara also prides herself as a women’s rights activist and a TV host. She worked on the travel show, Keep It Moving.

Not much is known about the reality star’s personal life, but she once admitted to dating Gedoni Ekpata, her fellow Big Brother 19 housemate.

The former couple dated for seven months while they both attended the University Of Port Harcourt in Rivers State. “I dated Gedoni at some point in my year two,” she revealed after her show eviction. “We were in the same modeling agency in Rivers, you know.”

Kim continued: “We decided to just stay friends because it wasn’t just working out in the relationship and whatnot. And then all of a sudden I see him in the Big Brother house.” What an awkward way to run into your ex.

Gedoni went on to marry Khafi Kareem, who also appeared on the show alongside them.