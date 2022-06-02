











The Real Housewives of Dubai is finally here and Bravo fans want to know everything they can about the cast of leading ladies, Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, and Lesa Milan.

In particular, viewers are intrigued by Caroline’s husband Sergio, who is 19 years her junior and a former football star. Here is everything we know about Sergio, including his career, his relationship with Caroline, and his aspirations…

Who is Sergio Carrallo?

Sergio Carrallo is 27 years-old, and used to be a professional footballer for Real Madrid. From 2013 to 2014, he played for the club, before playing for UB Conquense in Spain. He then retired.

After playing for the New York Cosmos, Sergio moved to California to study digital marketing and media, and global communications. In an interview with UCI, Sergio said:

“Even when I was playing for Real Madrid and in New York with the Cosmos, it has always been my desire to come to California to study, finish my education, and set up my life here.”

He also explained that he would like to work for a major company, with the end goal of starting his own marketing firm.

When did Caroline marry Sergio?

Sergio proposed to Caroline in January 2021 whilst on a trip to Nepal, and the couple tied the knot in Mauritius. At the time, the United Arab Emirates did not recognise interfaith marriages, so they chose to hold the legal ceremony elsewhere.

They held a ceremony with family and friends at Raffles The Palm resort in Dubai a month later.

Sergio posted several pictures from the wedding, one of which he captioned: “Married to the love of my life.”

In an interview with E!, Caroline said that they and the “most amazing day.”

“I feel like we went through so much get here so now I can’t wait to start living our normal life together, whatever that looks like!” she said.

Do Caroline and Sergio have children?

Caroline and Sergio currently don’t have any children together. However, Caroline shares three children with her ex-husband, Cem Habib.

Last month, Caroline shared a picture of her, Sergio, and her three children, suggesting they all get along pretty well.

Are children on the cards for the couple? “Who knows, we might even start our own family together, Sergio loves children,” Caroline told E!.