Big Brother Naija's veto ceremony spoilers are incoming. Who is the new Head of House in BBN 2023 in today's episode after they won Big Brother Naija's HOH?

The new Head of House on Big Brother Naija will only be achieved once the housemate wins the weekly Immunity Competition. Aside from immunity, they will also gain privileges that vary in different countries. During Big Brother Naija's August 21 episode, only one houseguest won HOH, but who?!



Who is the new Head of House in BBN 2023 today?

Soma won HOH on Big Brother Naija during the Head of House challenge. He was the fastest housemate in the Head of House puzzle challenge. Biggie announced his name after Monday’s arena games.

He chose four best friends, Angel, Adekunle, Alex, and Seyi. As Head of House, he is immune from eviction this week. This also means he is guaranteed a place in Biggie’s house for one more week.

He is the fifth Head of House for this season after Adekunle, Kiddwaya, Ike, and Mercy. In another turn of events, it is important to note that the jury will no longer be a part of the Big Brother Naija evictions.

Big Brother Naija: Spoilers

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie has teased an upcoming Big Brother Naija appearance while Ebuka is back as the host for the Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ edition featuring carefully selected housemates.

Lucy, Sholzy (Omashola Kola Oburoh), Kim Oprah, and Prince Nelson have all also returned to the competition, who are a selection of Pepper Dem and Lockdown season ex-housemates.

Now, Soma takes over leadership from Mercy after the housemates were made to search through some numbers inside a disgusting liquid content as they equally fixed a puzzle in Biggie’s eye.

HOH is ‘great’ but co-star is gutted

Cross was not pleased to have lost out a fifth time in the HOH games. However, his co-star Soma was much faster than him in the challenge, meaning Cross is now at risk of being evicted.

The Pardon Me Please challenge ended in a tie between Cross and Angel and therefore no housemate got the pardon after Angel, Cross, and Doyin were the recipients of Biggie’s black envelopes.

In a twist of fate, the Pardon Me twist produced no winner while the black envelope challenge had no immunity on offer this time around, meaning Soma is the only housemate safe from eviction.

However, it wasn’t all bad, as Cross won himself a box of pizza! None of the housemates won it due to a tie between Cross and Angel – who both had seven votes each.

