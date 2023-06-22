Tamra Judge has returned to the Real Housewives of Orange County after two years away from the show and fans want to know one thing: why did Tamra close CUT Fitness?

The RHOC star announced the news that the gym she owns with her husband would be closing back in August last year.

Tamra and Eddie opened their CUT Fitness, which stands for Cardio Unique Training, in March 2013 and aimed to focus on personal training and nutrition coaching.

Tamra says goodbye to her gym

On the third episode of RHOC season 17, fans can expect a lot of emotion as Tamra Judge and her husband Eddie prepare to say goodbye to their gym, CUT Fitness.

Tamra said that operating and owning a gym is “a lot of work,” and told BravoTV that it was “bittersweet” closing down the gym as they were in business for a decade.

Hoping to remain positive, the reality star said that they have “learned a lot”. She stated: “We can take what we’ve learned from that business of 10 years and take it to another business.”

Why did Tamra close CUT Fitness?

Tamra has shut down rumours that she closed the gym because she was asked back onto the show.

“We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show,” she said in an episode of her podcast Two Ts in a Pod.

The reality star explained that the gym was doing well, until the pandemic hit. She called the gym’s closure “sad” and said it is “100 percent a loss”.

Tamra said: “Listen, we almost made it to [10] years. I’m proud of what we did, what we built.”

Tamra makes her return to RHOC

Tamra is making her return to RHOC this season, after leaving in season 14. She was on the show for 12 years before leaving, having joined back in 2007.

Last July, Tamra told Andy Cohen that being fired from the show for two years was the “best thing” he could have done to her, although she didn’t like the decision at the time.

“I was on the show for 12 years. Once you’re on that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife.’ And then once you’re off of it… you go on living normal life and you come back and you’re like, ‘I was kind of an a**hole.’ You come back with a different perspective,” she said.