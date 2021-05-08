Why did Tommy Mallet change his name? TOWIE star's real name explored











Why did Tommy Mallet change his name? The TOWIE star has fans confused as he and Georgia Kousoulou announce the arrival of their first child in 2021!

Tommy and Georgia both joined the TOWIE cast in 2014. Georgia was added to the cast in series 11, while Tommy appeared a little later, in series 13. As of TOWIE series 28 episode 8, the couple announced that they were taking a break from filming.

Screenshot: TOWIE series 28 episode 8 – ITV

Tommy and Georgia have a baby

December 2020 saw TOWIE OG’s Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou announce that they were expecting a baby on Instagram.

In May 2021, Tommy and Georgia welcomed their first child. Their baby boy is named Brody Fordham.

The reveal of Tommy and Georgia’s baby’s name had some IG followers stumped as the last name Fordham was used.

What is Tommy Mallet’s real name?

While TOWIE’s Tommy is known to most as Tommy Mallet, his real name is actually Tommy Fordham.

Tommy also hails from Islington, London, rather than Essex like many of his co stars.

Tommy’s mum’s name is Beverley Groom, while his father is Mark Fordham. Both can be found on Instagram @bevie_groom and @fordham59.

Tommy’s parents got married on TV in 1999 on BBC show Love Town. However, it doesn’t look like Beverley opts for the same surname as her husband on IG.

Why did Tommy Mallet change his name?

It’s unclear why Tommy opts for the last name ‘Mallet’ over ‘Fordham’, however, it may just come down to personal preference.

As reported by The Mirror, “Tommy left school without any qualifications and his dad told him he’d never make any money” however, it looks like Tommy’s proven his father wrong.

Tommy is the proud owner of hugely successful footwear brand, MALLET.

According to Forbes, MALLET “clocked GBP 11.8 million in sales in 2020 with its shoes and apparel stocked in over 150 stores around the world“. He also made Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ List in 2021.

