Why fans think Dorinda Medley is returning to RHONY amid NYC cast visit













Any avid Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) fan will remember former star and housewife Dorinda Medley. Dorinda was on the show for six seasons before she shocked fans and co-stars by announcing she would leave the show before filming of season 12 ended.

Since her departure, fans have been wondering whether the reality TV star will ever make a return to the Bravo show, and they seem to be edging closer to an answer.

Although nothing has been confirmed, fans have been sent into a frenzy after her recent Instagram posts hinted at a return to the show. Keep reading to find out more about not one, but two posts teasing a comeback.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Fans think Dorinda is returning to RHONY

Dorinda recently posted a picture on her Instagram that showed a selfie of herself and former RHONY co-star Luann de Lesseps. They were smiling and enjoying lunch at Bella Blu restaurant in New York City.

However, it wasn’t the beaming smiles that caught the audience’s attention, it was the caption she posted with it. The caption read:

Lunching, Laughing and Loving @countessluann We’re Back in NYC! Dorinda Medley, Instagram

The “we’re back in NYC” had fans speculating whether the post could be a hint at Dorinda’s return to the show. However, that wasn’t the only post to catch the audience’s attention as her whole feed seems to be a trail of breadcrumbs at the moment.

Dorinda’s ‘Lady In Red’ post teases return even more

The hints don’t end at lunch with Luann either. The reality TV star’s latest post gives us even more of an indication of her potential return. We could all be wrong, but fans are adamant they’ve figured it out.

The latest picture showed Dorinda on an interview set looking glam in a beautiful red dress. The caption read: “Lady in Red.” However, what sold it for fans was the hashtag she used.

Dorinda used a hashtag of a red heart emoji and, although this may not seem like much to most of us, eagle-eyed fans remembered it‘s the emoji she uses when talking about anything RHONY-related. Coincidence? We’ll leave that up to you.

Fans hoping for Dorinda return

After Dorinda posted the cryptic pictures, her comments section turned into a frenzy with fans excited at the prospect of the housewife’s return. Here’s just a few of the comments:

PLEASE COME BACK AND SAVE #rhony Instagram

Best be filming for #RHONY Instagram

Fingers crossed this is the start of filming and @dorindamedley is back! I love her! Instagram

“We’re back.” Oh lord is that a hint?!? Please god, pleassseeee!!! Instagram

