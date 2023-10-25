Tammy Slaton has come a long way since 1000-Lb Sisters launched in 2020, so Reality Titbit looks back at her weight loss before and after photos.

Tammy Slaton became a reality queen after My 600-Lb Life premiered on TLC. The show follows Slaton and her sister, Amy, as they live with the struggles due to their weight. Tammy weighed 605lb while Amy came in at about 400lb. The siblings have progressed immensely over the last three years and are unrecognizable from their previous selves.

Credit TLC Australia YouTube channel

Season 1 – January 2020

Credit TLC Australia YouTube channel

The siblings recalled their rough childhood, during which they “didn’t get much love”. Their mom worked three jobs to earn income for five kids. Tammy and Amy Slaton were often fed fast food due to their poor financial background. Even if the family were not fed unhealthy snacks, the church would supply them, Amy explained.

Credit TLC Australia YouTube channel

The Slatons met with Dr Proctor to discuss potential bariatric surgery, during which Tammy revealed she suffered from a “whole bucket list” of health issues: gallbladder complications, high blood pressure, gout, and a thyroid disease.

The conversation set the scene for the iconic moment Amy revealed that she didn’t want to be like Tammy, who slammed in response: “You ain’t a prize.”

Season 2 – 2021

Credit TLC YouTube channel

By season 2, Amy had dropped 130lbs after a gastric bypass surgery in 2019. Her previous weight was 406lbs.

Tammy’s progress, however, was at a standstill after she fell ill with Covid and pneumonia. She suffered major breathing issues and was put on a non-rebreather oxygen mask with 15L of oxygen. Due to the virus, she was housebound and separated from Amy, who was preparing for motherhood at the time.

Season 3 – 2021/ 2022

Credit TLC UK YouTube channel

In Season 3, Tammy’s progress towards bariatric surgery hit obstacles after she began drinking and partying with friends who enabled her eating habits. Her partying came partly due to the stress of Amy moving away further to a new family house, leaving Tammy alone. The last time Tammy wasn’t under constant care and communication with her sister, she suffered from pneumonia.

January 2022

Credit TLC YouTube channel

By the season finale, Tammy’s brother Chris Combs revealed that she made major progress after just 30 days at a rehab facility in Ohio. She reportedly dropped 115lbs.

It was a major turnaround as just one day after her arrival, “she had quit breathing,” Chris told viewers. She was put on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. Tammy returned to rehab after three weeks in hospital.

June 2022

Credit @tammyslaton2020 TikTok

Tammy’s best weight loss updates are posted on her TikTok. In June 2022, the TLC star showed a slimmer face and continued to follow a calorie-restricted diet. She even hit back at fans who criticized her for indulging in soda, but doctor’s orders allowed her to drink one sugary beverage per day.

“Zero,” she said while pointing to the reduced sugar label. “So, what’s your problem?”

September 2022

Speculation of Tammy’s death circulated in 2022 but she quickly took to social media shut down rumors. Filming for season 4 had already commenced at the time.

November 2022

Credit TLC youtube channel

Tammy tied the knot with Caleb Willingham in an intimate ceremony at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center on November 20, 2022. The couple met when they both lived at the rehab center.

Caleb passed away in June at the age of 40.

February 2023

@tammyslaton2020 @freezies_treats part three thank you so much for letting us try the treats ♬ original sound – Tammy slaton View TikTok

Tammy had a noticeably slimmer face in early 2023. Fans questioned whether she underwent weight loss surgery but she was unable to confirm or deny rumors since TLC owned the rights to anything related to her personal life.

It was later revealed that she had a gastric bypass surgery at the end of summer 2023.

August 2023

The biggest update to date was posted on August 25, with Tammy flaunting her transformation in a full-body mirror video. She wore black leggings with checkered mesh details and a flowy tank top.

October 2023

Credit @tammyslaton2020 TikTok

She dropped from wearing clothes in size eight XL to two XL.