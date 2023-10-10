Doctor Leida Margaretha from 90 Day Fiance has been arrested for allegedly using a company account to steal thousands. Reports claim she was arrested for theft, fraud, and forgery. In a separate case, Leida Margaretha, who no longer has a public Instagram, has a restraining order against her partner Eric Rosenbrook’s daughter Tasha Rosenbrook.

During her time on 90 Day Fiance, Leida Margaretha boasted that in her home country of Indonesia, she worked as a model and a clinician. She claimed that once she lived in the United States, she would aspire to become a medical doctor. Leida has now been arrested while working for a bottle manufacturer, reports say.

Credit: 90 Day Fiance/TLC

Leida Margaretha is a doctor

Leida Margaretha was believed to be a doctor on 90 Day Fiance. She is now facing charges of theft from a business setting, forgery, and wire fraud against a financial institution.

TLC fans will remember Margaretha joining the cast in season 6 when she moved from Indonesia to Wisconsin to live with her fiancé, Eric Rosenbrook, whose daughter Tasha Rosenbrook clashed with her.

The former star notoriously claimed to be a medical school graduate back in her home country of Indonesia. In 2020, she confirmed she validated her medical degree in the US.

90 Day Fiance star arrested

Leida Margaretha, 34, was temporarily employed at a glass bottle decorating company and is allegedly facing numerous charges after police say she made fraudulent payments.

Investigators claim Margaretha, of Arkdale, made fraudulent payments and withdrawals to several outside business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.

Reports say victims were from Wisconsin and surrounding states. Some victims reported several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdrawals.

Her relationship with Eric Rosenbrook

Eric and Margaretha are still happily married today. Leida quickly became a season villain, after she demanded that Eric stop paying child support for his three daughters.

Tasha Rosenbrook has removed her personal Instagram, and so has Margaretha. Eric and Margaretha first began dating in 2016 but decided to quit 90 Day Fiance several years ago.

When fans pleaded with them to return to TV, Eric replied: “Sorry, we’re staying away from that drama.” Leida Margaretha and Eric have been making meme content on Instagram over the last few years.