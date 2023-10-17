As 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is fully underway this year, viewers are not only getting to know the couples but their family members, too. Episode 15 saw Shekinah Garner introduce her sister to her future husband. Now, season 5 viewers want to know more about Shekinah’s ethnicity.

When 90 Day Fiancé first launched in 2014, fans might never have expected the series to still be going and have tons of spin-off shows almost 10 years later. The Other Way kicked off this July and brings with it some familiar faces as well as lots of new couples who are attempting to make their long-distance relationships work in person.

Shekinah 90 Day Fiancé ethnicity

When it comes to Shekinah’s ethnicity, fans have been asking a lot of questions.

On a Reddit thread, some viewers have said they thought she was of “Persian” heritage.

However, the 41-year-old 90 Day Fiancé star hasn’t said much about her roots.

She explains on the TLC show that she’s from the USA and was raised “in the Amish lifestyle.”

Her parents weren’t born Amish but she explains on the show that they decided to adapt to the culture because they “loved the lifestyle” and “had a lot of Amish friends.”

Shekinah is the oldest of six girls and was raised in Tenessee. She said that she was the most “rebellious” of her family and now has an entirely different life from her younger years.

Where is Shekinah from?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Shekinah lives in Los Angeles.

Upon meeting her love, Sarper Güven, 43, she decided that she would uproot from America and move to Turkey to live with him.

Leaving her old life in the States behind, Shekinah’s journey is documented on the TLC series.

Sarper hails from Istanbul and works as a model and personal trainer.

90 Day Fiancé star’s name

As fans have been trying to work out more about Shekinah’s background, some have gone as far as to dissect where her name is from.

Shekinah is a name of Hebrew origin which means “God’s manifested glory” or “God’s presence.”

One viewer wrote on a Reddit thread: “Shekinah is a Hebrew name…interesting.”

Despite her conservative upbringing, the TLC star opted for a career as an aesthetician and runs her own business.

Her company is based in California and she has over 75k Instagram followers on her beauty page (@aestheticsbyshekinah).

