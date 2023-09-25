90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days season 6 premiered its Tell-All Part 1 with the first-ever live audience last night. But the “disappointing” crowd reaction has Twitter fans begging for a ticket to spice up the filming. Here’s exactly what went down.

After a summer of love, the seven couples of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days season 6 united under one roof to spill the tea and air the dirty laundry on Tell-All.

Host Shaun Robinson’s hard-hitting questions had fans gasping at their TV screens – unlike the live studio crowd. In fact, the audience’s lack of reaction has online viewers so frustrated that they’re ready to storm the studio to boost spirits.

90 Day Fiance fans plead for Tell-All tickets after ‘underwhelming’ crowd

The season 6 Tell-All invited a live studio audience for the first time ever. The exciting announcement hyped up fans but the execution has seemingly fallen flat.

Twitter fans have criticised the show for not allowing crowd participation like The Jerry Springer Show. The chatfest is known for its rowdy crowd chanting and whooping, but 90 Day fans sat in silence and expressed no jaw-dropping reactions.

“I feel like there’s no reason to have a studio audience for the tell-all,” one fan said. “Maybe it would be better if they could ask questions or something.

Another sassy user tweeted: “Hey TLC next time give us some tickets for the live audience you deserve.”

“A live studio audience for the Tell-All???? Where tf can I sign up for tickets next time,” an eager viewer asked.

A fourth person wrote: “I’m honestly offended that I didn’t receive a ticket to the Tell-All, I’m just kidding…wait, no I’m not…”

TLC has never revealed how to score a Tell-All ticket, but many chat shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Life and The Voice, select lucky fans through 1iota Productions.

Where are Tell-All’s filmed?

According to several Redditors, Tell-All shows are recorded at Food Network’s production stages at Chelsea Market in New York City.

Luckily, the location is no obstacle as most season 6 cast members outside of the US attended via video chat, including Cleo and Dempsey from the UK; Razvan from Romania; Violet from Vietnam; and Nicola from Israel. Even Tyray, who is based in California, tuned in virtually.