90 Day Fiancé season 10 welcomes some new lovebirds to the show this year. Justin and Nikki have a complicated past. But, the couple is now ready to take a leap of faith and see if they can make their relationship work on the reality show.

TLC‘s hit series is back for its tenth season in 2023. Familiar 90 Day faces Gino and Jasmine are joined by lots of new couples who hail from all over the world. Sophie and Robert, Manuel and Ashley, Nick and Devin and co are all ready to put their relationships to the test in the all-new episodes.

Meet 90 Day Fiancé’s Justin and Nikki

Justin and Nikki are newcomers to 90 Day Fiancé world, however, they are no strangers to facing battles in their romantic relationship.

After meeting on a dating website in Moldova, Justin and Nikki likely had high hopes for their coupling, but they “grew distant when Justin revealed he couldn’t accept Nikki’s transsexual identity,” writes TLC.

Now, over 15 years later, the two are willing to give their relationship a go once more.

Nikki is a ‘million-dollar Barbie’

Justin and Nikki are set to find reality TV fame in 2023, however, Nikki already has a taste of stardom as she has an Instagram following of 1.4 million.

She can be found on the ‘gram @nikkiexotika and wrote in a post ahead of the show’s premiere: “I’m so excited to finally share my love story with all of you in real time, and not just what you’ve seen in my photos & videos on my social media…”

Judging by Nikki’s Instagram page, she enjoys covering songs, taking vacations and dubbing herself the ‘million-dollar Barbie’.

Justin and Nikki struggle on 90 Day Fiancé

The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 trailer shows Nikki and Justin looking excited about their reunion.

However, things clearly take a turn for the worse as the episodes play out.

Justin is seen to be enthusiastic about getting things in motion in the bedroom department but

Nikki heads back to Moldova to give love a second chance but she begins to feel that her partner is being “cold” towards her.

She asks him: “If you’re not sexually attracted to me, why are you with me?”

