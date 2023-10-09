90 Day Fiance season 10’s Nikki Exotika has opened up about how her identity as a trans woman affected her romance with Justin. But fate has brought them back together – and it’s playing out on national TV.

90 Day Fiance returns with its 10th series featuring several new faces joining Jasmine and Gino, who previously appeared on Before The 90 Days.

This series will follow the romance between Nicole Sanders, aka Nikki Exotika, and her partner Justin. Their love story isn’t a regular TLC plot; they dated for several years 15 years ago, meaning 90 Day Fiance is their second shot at love.

Nikki and Justin, who is from Moldova, split after the latter unexpectedly revealed she was a transgender woman two years into their relationship – and it became too much for him to handle.

90 Day Fiancé’s Nikki Exotica ‘blurted out’ her trans identity during heated argument

Nikki, 47, is the second transwoman, and third transgender star to appear in the 90 Day franchise after Gabe Paboga and Cleo. The Hokoen, New Jersey native began her romance with Justin online 17 years ago after a heartbreak that ended when her ex was deported from Moldova.

Justin and Nikki became engaged after two years of dating but their relationship began breaking down after several heated arguments. One instance resulted in Nikki blurting out her secret: she was a transgender woman who transitioned years ago, leaving Justin in shock.

“I traumatized him,” Sanders admitted. “He went home and he was depressed for a really long time. And I felt bad about that.”

Nikki previously lived her life “stealth”, meaning she kept her transgender identity a secret from others and did not have gay or trans friends.

After the breakup, the couple kept in touch and reunited in a much healthier place. During a trip to Mexico, Justin proposed for the second time.

Nikki is an Instagram-famous singer and influencer

Born on January 27, 1976 as Jason Torres, Nicole Sanders goes by the stage name Nikki Exotica in the entertainment industry.

During her childhood, Nikki idolized Barbie, Madonna, and Janet Jackson, meaning that she also knew she wanted to be a pop star. At 20 years old, she underwent gender-affirming surgery and has splashed over one million dollars on cosmetic procedures to achieve her glamorous look. According to Screenrant, she has had work done on her nose, jaw, cheeks, lips, chin, and breasts, and even had her eye color altered.

Nikki, who boasts 1.4 million Instagram followers, has appeared on talk shows in the UK and the US for her reputation as a plastic surgery Barbie. In 2014, she was slated to be in America’s first trans pop group called Secret Girls, which she advertised as a “mixture between the Pussycat Dolls and the Spice Girls”, but creative differences meant they never debuted.