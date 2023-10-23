Nikki Exotica, real name Nicole Sanders, is attempting her second shot at love with her partner, Justin. 90 Day Fiance isn’t her first rodeo in reality; the social media star filmed for Botched, the plastic surgery series, but was ultimately kicked off the series.

Nikki Exotica got a ‘free’ boob job but ‘lost her apartment’ after Botched

Exotica is among the most talked-about stars in 90 Day Fiance season 10 due to her self-proclaimed title as a “million dollar Barbie”. As per her catchy name, the TLC star has splashed seven figures to achieve her ideal plastic doll look, including two breast augmentation, a nose job, and an Adam’s apple reduction.

Fans could almost watch her boob job performed by celebrity surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow of Botched fame, as she filmed for the show at least nine years ago.

2014 reports of Nikki claim she “dedicated her life” to the show, but lost her apartment because she was unable to work and pay rent.

“‘I lost everything,’ she explained in a Facebook video. “I’m very distraught with everything that’s gone down with the TV show Botched. Dr Dubrow fixed my breasts and I’m grateful for that but in the midst of the whole TV show I lost my apartment.”

A source told New York Daily News that Sanders was “very difficult to work with on the show,” Daily Mail quotes. “She became more of a diva and a liability from the beginning of her involvement and was very demanding. I am sure she was cut due to how she acted and treated people on the show, to be honest.”

Nicole never confirmed the reason for her exit.

The Instagram star eventually moved back to New York City after failing to break into the Los Angeles entertainment industry. Before becoming a reality TV personality, Exotica was a singer slated to be in America’s first trans pop group called Secret Girls. She advertised the project as a “mixture between the Pussycat Dolls and the Spice Girls”. She never debuted due to creative differences.

New update on what's goin on in my life! Moving back to NY or staying in LA?!? Posted by Nikki Exotika on Thursday, July 24, 2014

Nikki Exotica before and after transition photo

Only one photo of Exotica before her transition has circulated on the internet. It shows Nikki as a young boy when she was previously named Jason Torres. Torres can be seen with fiery red hair and missing front baby teeth, meaning he was about six to 10 years old in the image.

Nikki ‘traumatized’ Justin by revealing her trans identity two years in

Justin and Nikki crossed paths 17 years ago online and after a sour breakup, the 90 Day Fiance stars have since rekindled their love.

The couple split after two years of dating and an engagement when Nikki blurted out that she was a transgender woman during an argument two years into the relationship.

Nikki, 47, is the second transwoman, and third transgender star to appear in the franchise after Gabe Paboga and Cleo. The social media star opened up about how her transition has affected her personal life, including “traumatizing” Justin, who didn’t know she was transgender until two years of dating.

“He went home and he was depressed for a really long time. And I felt bad about that,” she told TLC.

They kept in touch and eventually reunited. Justin popped the question for the second time during a trip to Mexico.