Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off kicked off its fourteenth series this September. For another annual baking competition, the 12 contestants filed into the tent and got to work trying to impress the judges. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood had Abbi’s Bake Off fate in their hands in episode 3, so let’s find out more about her age.

Each week, the competing bakers are tasked with different challenges. This year has seen them create custard creams, cottage loaves, vertical layer cakes, marshmallow biscuits, and more. Between the Technical, Signature, and Showstopper rounds, there are many opportunities for things to go pear-shaped on GBBO.

Credit: Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Abbi from Bake Off’s age

Abbi Lawson arrived on Great British Bake Off series 14 as one of the show’s original 12 contestants.

She is 27 years old and works as a delivery driver when she’s not whipping up treats in the kitchen.

Yorkshire-born Abbi said that her baking talents were noticed after she impressed the locals at a village fayre, on the Channel 4 show.

Bake Off episode 3 savage axing

After making cakes in week one, and biscuits in week two, episode 3 saw the contestants tasked with creating bread.

The pressure was on as the king of bread himself, Paul Hollywood, had his beady eye on everyone in the tent.

While some of the bakers impressed Paul and Prue with their cottage loaves, Devonshire Splits and showstopping plaited centrepiece loaves, others were axed from the show for their efforts.

Much to her fans’ dismay, it was 27-year-old Abbi who was kicked out of the competition.

She nicknamed her cottage loaf ‘Flat Janice’ because it didn’t rise as expected. Abbi also came eighth in the technical but redeemed herself with her “ambitious” showstopping tree plait.

Abbi’s fans back her

Following Paul and Prue’s decision to eliminate Abbi from Bake Off on Tuesday night, her fans have been taking to Twitter to say “Justice for Abbi.”

Many made their thoughts about her axing clear, with one tweeting: “Okay but Dan came bottom in the technical AND his entire showstopper was raw… and you’ve sent home Abbi? when she served a showstopper that redeemed herself significantly!”

More tweeted that it was a “travesty” that Abbi went home. More added: “You can’t eat unbaked bread. There’s no excuse for Dan not to have gone. Poor Abbi was hard done by there.”

Another said of the foraging fanatic: “We don’t care what the brief was – we could never be unhappy eating what is essentially garlic bread. We’re behind you, Abbi!”

