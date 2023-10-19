Married At First Sight has been airing in the USA since 2014 and nine years later, the show returns for season 17 this October. MAFS Denver welcomes a new group of singletons who are ready to put their hearts on the line and marry a stranger at first sight. One of those newbies is Michael Shiakallis.

Dr Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson return to Married At First Sight alongside DeVon Franklin and Dr Pia Holec. This season, the experts and the couples are based in Denver, Colorado. So, let’s find out more about Michael from MAFS Denver and what happened to him in episode 1.

Credit: Lifetime/MAFS Denver

Meet Michael Shiakallis

Married At First Sight Denver introduces viewers to 38-year-old Michael Shiakallis in episode 1.

Michael works in the tech industry as a senior project manager.

Per his LinkedIn page, Michael landed himself a new job this year as Head of SMS Digital Experience at Lumen Technologies.

He hails from Stanton, California, but now resides in Denver, Colorado according to his Facebook page.

Michael on Married At First Sight Denver

Married At First Sight Denver kicked off its first episode on Wednesday, October 18.

Michael was the first groom to appear on the show and despite being nervous for his big day, he was excited to be matched with someone and “grow to love each other.”

When it came to the things Michael was looking forward to with his new wife, he had some hopes of watching scary movies together and cooking meals they’d never tried before.

The Lifetime star was hoping for “fireworks” at the altar, but added that he’s an “acquired taste.”

Michael was ‘open to feedback’

As Michael stood at the altar wearing a bejeweled crown, he said that she was “open to his wife having input on designing” him.

He added that he wants his wife to be “attracted to him,” and despite feeling “confident,” he was “open to feedback” about his style.

However, his marriage didn’t materialize. After waiting at the altar for 20 minutes, Michael’s wife-to-be arrived and said “I can’t do this.”

For the first time in all 17 seasons of MAFS, Michael was left at the altar by a runaway bride.

WATCH MAFS DENVER ON LIFETIME WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C