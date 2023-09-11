Adam Collard opened up about his relationship with his family and estranged mum as his romance with Lottie Moss reached the next level.

One year after Adam Collard returned to Love Island in 2022 as the most unexpected bombshell, the personal trainer is looking for his life partner on Celebs Go Dating. Adam was first linked to fellow Love Island star Chloe Burrows, who also appears this season, but the blonde beauty shut down the speculation on Instagram, insisting they are “just friends”.

The Newcastle native struck up a romance with Lottie Moss during filming but recent reports suggest the model had moved on since he admitted to kissing another woman on the show.

Nevertheless, Celebs Go Dating has continued to broadcast their then-budding romance and an emotional conversation during which Adam showed a desire to take their relationship to the next step.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Adam Collard opens up about family dynamics and ‘strained’ relations with mum

Talking to dating expert Paul Carrick Brunson, Collad, 27, admitted that the approval of his stepmother is the priority when it comes to his love life.

“I feel like she’s the one that will interrogate a little bit, you know?” he said on the E4 show.

As for his biological mum, Adam has not been in contact with her since he was about 15 years old.

Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

“It was like a situation where we had a bit of a strained relationship, and I was actually really close to her, and probably not so close to my dad.

“And then when they kind of split up, I went full circle, and then eventually there were some words that were said and some things that were put out there.”

He claims he tried to restore their bond and was eventually told: “Everyone around us said, ‘You are the kid, and you have tried, you don’t have to try anymore.'”

It seems that the reality star isn’t eager to rekindle things as his stepmother is “the best”.

Who are Adam’s parents?

Adam’s father is property tycoon Billy Collard and his wife – Adam’s stepmother – is Grace Elliot. Information about his birth mum is unknown.

Upon his first Love Island entrance, reports emerged that his father was convicted of fraudulently claiming benefits for nine months in 2004, as per Daily Mail.

At the time, Billy was allegedly worth £3 million and earned over £140,000 per year thanks to his property portfolio.

BBC states he applied for income support for himself, a partner, and two children because he was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome, which prevented him from working.

By the time the fraud was uncovered, William Collard had gained about £6000 between December 2003 and September 2004.

He denied the charge before magistrates but admitted to dishonestly making a false statement to obtain benefits when he appeared in crown court.

Billy reportedly repaid the money he dishonestly obtained.