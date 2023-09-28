The AGT 2023 winner has officially been crowned and walks away with this year’s prize money. After battling through rounds and rounds of the competition, the NBC show’s grand finale awarded one act as the America’s Got Talent season 18 champion.

Magicians, dance groups, comedians, and choirs all made it to the America’s Got Talent final in 2023. Many of the NBC show’s finalists were acts who had received Golden Buzzers during their auditions. However, it wasn’t a Golden Buzzer contestant who ended up taking home the crown on September 27.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

AGT winner 2023 prize money

There’s a lot at stake for the America’s Got Talent contestants – $1 million – to be exact.

Each of the season 18 acts did all they could to impress the judges and audience every time they were on stage, but only one could be crowned this year’s winner.

As well as taking home $1 million, which could buy a house and a Ferrari if the winner fancied it, the champion also gets a Las Vegas residency to continue performing their entertaining act.

Meet the 2023 AGT winner

After kicking off on May 30, AGT‘s 2023 show came to a close with a grand finale on September 27.

Wednesday night’s episode saw New Jersey-based magician Anna DeGuzman become runner-up to the show’s winner, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane.

Adrian and his dog, who hail from Turin, Italy, were crowned the winning act of the season.

In third place was French dance group Murmuration.

Adrian and Hurricane now

Following their win on AGT, Adrian took to Instagram to share his feelings writing that the news was “so incredible.”

Fans are swarming Adrian’s Instagram comments section with congratulations after the finale.

One person wrote: “…pure talent, pure comedy, pure love, quietly went about your business and won the show. Congratulations!”

Another said: “Congratulations! A very deserving winner! my dog was barking at the tv while you guys were performing, I think he was trying to communicate with Hurricane.”

Adrian and Hurricane are showing no signs of slowing down, either, when it comes to performing. A clip of the duo cooking with Cat Cora was posted on their IG page on September 27.

One fan commented: “This was so funny & so much fun!”