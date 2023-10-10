In what looks to be a fun-filled Bravo star extravaganza, cast members from all kinds of shows on the network are getting together for this year’s Winter House on October 24. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, Tom Schwartz and Malia White, and many more familiar faces are all ready for a winter they won’t forget. A budding romance looks to be forming between Danielle Olivera and Alex Propson in season 3, so let’s find out more about their zodiac signs and compatibility.

Group drama, cheating scandals, and unlikely romances are always stealing the spotlight on Bravo’s Summer and Winter House shows. Kyle and Amanda are taking pregnancy tests this year, while Danielle and Alex appear to cozy up just before things begin to take a turn for the worse.

Alex Propson’s age and zodiac sign

After hitting the reality TV scene in 2023, Alex Propson is off to a flying start with Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Winter House under his belt.

He’s 29 years of age and celebrates his birthday on July 26.

Given Alex’s birthday, he’s a Leo on the zodiac. The sign is ruled by the sign and is represented by a lion.

Alex on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Bravo star Alex rose to fame on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4.

The 2023 show saw him appearing as a deckhand aboard the Parsifal III. Alex starred alongside Gary King and Daisy Kelliher in his debut season.

Allure writes that Leos are “vivacious, theatrical, and passionate” people who “love to bask in the spotlight and celebrate themselves.”

Alex’s charisma was clear to see on Below Deck and his kiss with Daisy led Gary to end up “jealous” of him. Gary said it took him a long time to get a kiss from Daisy, but it was a walk in the park for Alex.

Danielle and Alex on Winter House

The Winter House season 3 trailer sees Danielle and Alex admitting that they “like” one another.

However, during a party scene at the house, it looks like all hell breaks loose when Alex is flirting with another woman.

Given Danielle and Alex’s zodiac signs, their romance may not be written in the stars.

Danielle is 34 years old and was born on December 22. That makes her a Capricorn, and according to Astrology.com that might not bode well for the pair.

The compatibility report reads: “Leo and Capricorn both relish the spotlight and material possessions. Leo can be outrageous, while Capricorn is more classical…”

By “paying attention to one another” and “continually reassuring each another of their significance, conflicts are not usually harmful to the relationship.”

However, it looks like they might have left one another in the dark on Winter House given that Alex is telling another woman the best way to stay in contact with him is via Instagram.

Danielle appears to hit the roof in the trailer and says that they had been intimate just 20 minutes prior.

Overall, Astrology writes that the two are both big personalities that may face some issues in their relationship: “This duo has a good time with one another, and this facet of the relationship keeps them wanting more.”

Winter House might have begun as a “good time” for the duo but fans are yet to see how their romance plays out. At the time of writing they’re both following one another on Instagram.

