Alison Hammond’s floral dress on Bake Off is the real showstopper on series 14 episode 4. Many are asking about the co-host’s outfit, including what her dress size is as she stuns in a “fabulous” look.

The co-host, known for being a presenter on This Morning, has officially stolen our hearts on The Great British Bake Off. She replaced Matt Lucas’ role alongside Noel Fielding this season. It’s not just Alison Hammond‘s hearty jokes that have fans obsessed but her new floral GBBO dress.

Alison Hammond’s dress on Bake Off

Alison Hammond’s floral dress on The Great British Bake Off is from Ibiza brand Dancing Leopard. She wore the Dove Bamboo Dress during the October 18 episode – and fans loved it.

The dress retails for £62 on the website. It is eco-conscious and a blogger favorite, as well as being known as the brand’s best-selling maxi dress, which ships worldwide, and for free in the UK.

It comes with side seam pockets and a wide buckle belt, which can be detached. Several other patterns and colors in the same dress style are offered, such as pink leopard print.

Bake Off host’s dress size

The Dove Bamboo Dress worn by Alison Hammond comes in dress sizes six to 28. Those wanting to purchase the dress for themselves can access the extended-sizing version on their website.

Alison’s look was styled by Stevie B. In recent months, the Bake Off co-host has been flogging her old size 26-30 clothes for charity. She had gastric band surgery as well as appeared on Celebrity Fit Club.

The star was also on Sugar-Free Farm while undergoing a weight loss journey over the years. Alison Hammond’s dress size is now less than size 26. At her heaviest, Alison was 20 stone.

Alison’s Bake Off outfits

Alison wore a black polka dot dress from Pretty Little Thing during her time on Bake Off, which cost 38. She also wore a leopard print top with jeans in another episode.

During week 3, Alison was seen in a green camo jacket while discussing the bakers’ cakes. She paired it with a navy shirt dress from Pretty Little Thing, which cost £22.50.

For Bake Off promo pictures, the host wore a Batik Midi Shirt Dress, which costs £39 from Karen Millen. However, it is unfortunately sold out at the time of writing.

