The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has called out Jada Pinkett Smith’s “red flag” behavior after the actress shared her honest opinion on Will’s infamous Oscars slap.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of Hollywood’s longest-reigning couples – but it doesn’t come without its complications, as we’ve seen in recent years.

The duo have been subject to infidelity rumors and divorce speculation for years and unlike most celebrity marriages, the Smiths have been incredibly candid.

With Jada revealing that they have been separated since 2016, The View is looking back at their relationship so far, and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin claims the actress is showing questionable behavior following the Oscars incident.

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith says she didn’t attend Oscars 2022 as Will’s wife

If you missed it, Jada went on The Today Show ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir to share that she and Will are still separated and have been for years. They live separately but are still legally married because they promised that “there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce.”

The Matrix star continued her confessions on Stephen Colbert’s talk show on Tuesday, admitting that she didn’t attend the 2022 Oscars “necessarily as Will’s wife”. But when the infamous slap occurred, “I knew in that moment that I didn’t’ go to that theatre as his wife, but I was leaving as his wife, and I was gonna stand by his side no matter what,” the star said. “And that’s when I knew, I love this man.”

Will immediately defended her at the award show when Chris Rock compared Jada – who suffers from alopecia – to GI Jane, a female soldier with a shaved head.

Although Jada now claims she didn’t attend as Smith’s wife, the actor clearly demands Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.”

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin says Jada is a ‘red flag’ for changing stance after Oscars slap

On October 17, The View hosts weighed in on the Smiths marriage, with many of the members agreeing that the 52-year-old actress “humiliated” Will with her claims.

Alyssa Farah showed concerns that Jada viewed herself as Will’s wife during and after the Chris Rock altercation.

“I didn’t love that she’s like, ‘I knew he was my husband once he physically assaulted someone,” the ABC host said. “That should be the biggest red flag.”

The View star went on to brand Jada’s Red Table Talk as “a bit like a fraud” since the Facebook show is built around honest conversations and authenticity. The Smiths discussed their marriage on the talk show in 2020, including Jada’s entanglement with August Alsina, but never revealed that they had already been separated for four years at the time.

That being said, the Girls Trip actress, did say that the entanglement occurred when she and Will were on a break, but didn’t specify dates at the time.

Why Jada and Will never came clean about their marriage status until now

When asked by Colbert why Pinkett Smith decided to spill the juicy details, the actress simply said that she “wasn’t ready.”

“Uncoupling consciously is a very difficult thing,” she said with a smile. “I had a lot of things that I had to resolve so it wasn’t like war in public. I didn’t want that for Will and I, so I really needed time to get myself together.”

The Oscars fiasco brought the duo closer together due to the publicity storm, which Jada now dubbs as the “Holy Slap” and “Holy Lessons”.