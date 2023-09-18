90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has aired the final episode before the Tell-All special, so are Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson still together today?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 followed the romance between transatlantic couple Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson.

Like many TLC couples, the pair connected online. After only communicating through social media for seven months, 90 Day Fiancé documented their first meeting in Dempsey’s English hometown.

Things moved quickly between the duo as Statler asked to move in together, so are they still together in September 2023?

Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson still together?

Yes, Statler and Dempsey are seemingly still together. Wilkinson’s Instagram post from September 7 shows her posing by a Scottish castle as part of a birthday trip Statler gifted her.

“I was this excited when I saw where Statler had booked for my birthday, spoilt like a queen in my own castle,” she captioned it.

Although Texas resident Statler was nowhere to be seen in the photos, Dempsey liked a fan comment that reads: “I just love you and Staler! I hope you two remain together,” hinting that they are still an item.

On the same upload, Statler also replied to a fan who was convinced she’d be a great parent: “Can you all imagine how cool it would be to have Statler as a mom? She’s all-in for the people she loves, goes all out for every celebration, loves bugs…” they wrote.

Statler replied: “Haha not wrong!”

They weren’t on the same page about starting a family

Fans witnessed the couple endure a slight bump when Statler showed hesitation over raising a family with Dempsey.

The Brit was determined to become pregnant and have a baby in the future, but Statler was on the fence given her feelings of being the “black sheep” of her adopted family.

It was a difficult conversation for Dempsey, who told cameras that Statler claimed she’d be open to kids before meeting in person.

“I don’t know if I want kids, it just seems like a lot of work and a lot of money,” Statler admitted. “I don’t feel like I have the maternal bone inside me.”

The 33-year-old later reminded viewers of her childhood trauma: “I still have a lot of adoptee trauma that I have not worked through” she said.