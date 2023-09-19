Culver and Jaimee have Below Deck fans asking if they are still together after she hooked up with Luka. Jaimee and Culver had a relationship for ten days. So, are they still a couple?

Below Deck Down Under’s many romances take place while deckhands are cooped up on a boat together. This season saw Culver Bradbury and Jaimee Neale develop a connection, and eventually a relationship. However, Jaimee also had a smooch with Luka, which saw things come to a halt with Culver.

Credit: Below Deck Down Under/Bravo

Are Culver and Jaimee still together?

No, Culver and Jaimee are not together. Jaimee has shared a sneak peek of her new boyfriend, Hayden Faulkner, who she recently went on a skiing trip with, to her Instagram.

The two were in a relationship for ten days before she hooked up with Luka. It comes after she admits Luka has a “big advantage” over Culver, causing her attraction towards him to grow stronger.

Tzarina recently uploaded a picture of herself wearing Calvin Klein underwear beside Culver’s photo in the same outfit, asking, “WHO WORE IT BEST? @culver_bradbury or @cheftzarina???”

Jaimee and Luka hook up

Jaimee confessed to Culver that she had kissed Luka. He is now dating a Balinese model, Lorena Peach, while Jaimee has also moved on from their brief fling on Below Deck Down Under.

In a confessional, Jaimee admits her feelings for Luka, despite still being in a boatmance with Culver. “I don’t want to do anything to hurt Culver but Luka and I are getting along really well.”

Luka had slid into Jaimee’s DMs with a flirty message. “Cute pic girl,” the New Zealand native writes, to which she cheekily replies, “Stalker,” before adding, “kidddddiiggg.”

Below Deck star doesn’t follow Jaimee

Jaimee doesn’t follow Culver on Instagram and he doesn’t follow her. Jaimee follows Luka but he doesn’t follow her, while she shared Stories with her Below Deck Down Under finale co-stars – except for them.

She recently shared a photo of a man called Hayden Faulkner walking a dog. They also went on a skiing trip together in New Zealand, which has left fans wondering if he is Jaimee’s new boyfriend.

Jaimee and Hayden were seen cuddling and getting cozy in a recent video. Tzarina and Culver also developed a strong romantic connection, but she also had a brief fling with Joao.