Ella and Nathanial on MAFS (Married At First Sight) tied the knot, with both in awe of each other straight away. However, explosive rows on their honeymoon changed everything. So, are Ella and Nathanial Valentino from Geordie Shore still together? Instagram gives away their outcome…

It was an emotional moment when Ella got into her wedding dress and walked down the aisle to Nathanial. After getting several loved-up pics, she told Geordie Shore‘s Nathanial Valentino that she is trans. He said that, as a pansexual, it didn’t matter to him. We looked at Ella from MAFS’ Instagram…

Ella and Nathanial on MAFS

Ella is trans and has faced rejection for years. From Weston-Super-Mare, the 29-year-old Clinic Consultant lives with her nan and now cannot wait to settle down with the right person one day.

She looks at her parents’ loving relationship and wants the same for herself. As one of four siblings, she has a big heart and a big sense of humor. Ella was matched with Geordie Shore’s Nathanial Valentino.

Nathaniel was described by Ella as “sexy” from the moment they laid eyes on each other, and he said: “How gorgeous are you?” From Manchester, Nathanial is 36 and works in marketing and events.

Are Ella and Nathanial still together?

Ella and Nathanial do not appear to be together anymore. He took to Instagram to say he “won’t be watching” Married at First Sight and “can’t wait to tell the truth about all the s*** that happened.”

Ella hasn’t spoken on their issues and has instead thanked fans for their support. She wrote: “I’ve found best friends and everyone here in the group pic, will hold a special place in my heart forever.”

After seeing Nathanial’s Story, a fan wrote: “Oh no! I had such hope for them. I hope that Nathaniel hasn’t broken Ella’s heart”

From mutual fondness to rows

Nathanial accuses Ella of lying during their honeymoon, which leaves her in tears. Since the clip was shown for the September 20 episode, he wrote on Instagram: “Can’t wait until you hear the real story!!!”

He also quoted Bible passage Luke 12:2-3 in his recent photo using the hashtag #MAFSUK.” This passage reads: “For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.”

Neither Geordie Shore star Nathanial Valentino nor fellow MAFS star Ella follows each other on Instagram. They also haven’t shared any pictures with one another from their wedding day other than promo clips.

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT ON E4 EVERY WEEKDAY AT 9 PM