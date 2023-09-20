Ethan and Olivia Plath have fans asking if they are still married. This comes after Ethan had to leave for months to work on his cars on Welcome to Plathville. But are Ethan and Olivia still together?

In recent months, Olivia Plath appears to have erased her husband, Ethan, from her Instagram. She also hasn’t been wearing her wedding rings, Welcome to Plathville fans point out. They’re now facing split rumors.

Credit: Welcome to Plathville/TLC

Are Ethan and Olivia Plath from Plathville still married?

Yes, Ethan and Olivia are still together. They have not announced a split or divorce, but there are a few signs that fans think point to a potential break-up, despite these not being confirmed.

She’s removed pictures of Ethan from her Instagram, but he’s kept his up. The last snap he shared of her was in January, while his bio reads: “Lover of classic cars, a long list of projects, and @oliviamarieplath.”

Although Olivia has erased the pictures of them together, Ethan has been liking her posts. He shared a photo with the caption: “It has been my experience in life that few things are heavier to bear than regret.” GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted TLC and Olivia’s representative for comment.

Olivia Plath’s ring ‘missing’

Olivia’s wedding ring was not worn during a series of modeling shots. This led fans to assume she was no longer still married to Ethan, but he was wearing his ring in a July Instagram post.

One fan said: “His wedding ring is in the pictures… so yeah I would assume he’s still married.” Another wrote: “He has his, but it looks like Olivia isn’t wearing hers. Also, she doesn’t really post with him.”

They added: “She appears to be traveling everywhere without a wedding ring and he is not in the pictures.” A fellow follower commented: “No wedding rings again 😢😢😢.”

After Olivia’s younger sister Sophie claimed Ethan and Olivia were divorcing, Olivia said: “There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

Where does Ethan Plath work?

Ethan Plath works as a car mechanic. He is particularly passionate about classic cars and had to move away from Olivia for three months to focus on the vehicles.

In late 2022, Olivia and her husband Ethan Plath moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Olivia, on the other hand, is working as a photographer and specializes in traveling and elopement.

Her website states: “Other titles I rock include reality TV public figure, bartender, professional traveler, and life enthusiast.” In 2023 alone, Olivia is traveling to New York, Ohio, Portugal, Rome, Alabama, and more!

