Jessica Chobot and Phil Torres face ‘married’ rumors as the Expedition X duo explore extraterrestrial and supernatural encounters with Josh Gates. So, are Jess and Phil from Expedition X married? We’ve got the truth about whether Phil Torres has a wife…

As Jess and Phil spend a lot of time together filming for Discovery Channel‘s Expedition X, fans are convinced they are a married couple. Phil and Jess are investigating Utah’s Uintah Basin, a region teeming with paranormal activity, including numerous UFO sightings, cattle mutilations, and reports of shape-shifting creatures. Fans hail Jess and Phil the “hottest paranormal TV couple” out there.

Are Jess and Phil from Expedition X married?

Jessica Chobot and Phil Torres are married, but not to each other. The Expedition X duo work closely in a professional sense and are close friends, but there is nothing romantic to their work partnership.

However, fans have always been curious as to whether they are married. Jess, Phil, and co-host Josh Gates often hang out together as friends, such as when they go to football games.

Jessica said to Phil on Instagram: “We make an amazing team!!! So proud and happy to work together. Have a safe trip home and tell Silja [Phil’s wife] & Atlis [Phil’s son] that I said HI!

Meet Phil Torres’ wife

Silja Danielsen and Phil Torres tied the knot in Seattle, Washington, in front of 130 guests, on September 23, 2018. The couple first met in 2014 through a mutual scientist friend and were friends for years.

On March 20, 2022, Expedition X’s Phil Torres and his wife Silja introduced a new member to the crew, a baby girl. Jessica is friends with Silja herself and wished her a happy birthday this September.

Silja is a digital creator and full-time model based across New York City, Seattle, and Los Angeles. She is a mother to their daughter, Atlis Bjear Torres, and also works as a recipe developer.

Who is Jessica Chobot married to?

Jessica on Expedition X was divorced from a previous marriage in 2006 but kept the surname Chobot. On August 21, 2011, Chobot became engaged to Blair Herter and they married on February 18, 2012.

They had their first child, a son, Emerson Roland Herter, on March 6, 2013. The family currently lives in the Netherlands, where they moved in 2022 after Herter left G4 and joined Team Liquid.

Blair is an American television personality, known for his appearances on TV series such as Road Rules: The Quest, Real World/Road Rules Challenge, Attack of the Show!, X-Play and American Ninja Warrior.

