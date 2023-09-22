ITV’s brand new series My Mum Your Dad was hailed as being a ‘middle-aged Love Island’ and judging by fans’ reactions, its first series has been even more iconic than the hit dating show. Now, fans want to know whether the couples from My Mum Your Dad are still together.

Twelve mid-life singletons put their hearts on the line in the all-new show hosted by Davina McCall. Not only did fans get to see the couples’ romances play out but the kids of all the participants watched their love stories unfold, too.

Are the couples from My Mum Your Dad together? Martin H and Tolullah

While Martin H and Tolullah made a connection on My Mum Your Dad, the two left the show single.

Tolullah split with Martin H to pursue her romance with Martin M, however, Martin M ended up choosing to continue things with Monique.

Martin H broke down on the show and became emotional upon leaving the series without a partner.

He became an instant fan-favourite on the ITV show with some viewers tweeting in support of him.

One tweeted: “Martin H is literally the best man on this entire planet and these women have no idea what they’re letting go…”

Caroline McGirr and Clayton Byfield

Caroline and Clayton both left My Mum your Dad as singletons.

Clayton surprised everyone when he admitted that he had an attraction to Sharon at the school disco.

However, she had already formed a connection with Elliott and wanted to pursue that.

Martin M and Monique Payneeandy

Martin M, 53, and Monique, 50, had a complicated time on the ITV show.

Ibiza resident Martin came under fire from viewers as he couldn’t decide between Monique and Tolullah.

Martin and Monique continued to explore their connection but ultimately decided to leave the show single. They decided to be friends in episode 10.

Paul Edwards and Natalie Russell

Paul, 47, and Natalie, 43, ended My Mum Your Dad “excited” for where their relationship could go.

Speaking during the show’s final episode, Natalie said that she was “grateful” for the “incredible experience.”

The two had their romance approved by their kids, Kaliel and Mazey, and still follow one another on social media at the time of writing.

Roger Hawes and Janey Smith

Roger, 58, and Janey, 47, ended My Mum Your Dad together.

Speaking to one another at the end of the show, Roger said that Janey makes him “happy” and that he wants “more,” of what they’ve got.

Janey’s son, William, described their time on the show as a “rollercoaster,” however, he and Roger’s daughter, Jessica, approved of their parents’ romance.

Janey and Roger are still following one another on Instagram at the time of writing.

Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson

Sharon and Elliott, both 53, ended their time on the ITV show as a couple.

After getting their kids’ “blessing,” the two said that they were “excited” for what the future holds.

They appeared on Loose Women together ahead of the My Mum Your Dad final and still follow one another on Instagram.

