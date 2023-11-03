Bachelor In Paradise season 9 may see ABC stars in stunning surroundings, but their romantic relationships are far from beautiful in week 6. With love triangles forming left, right, and center, new arrivals on the beach are only adding more confusion and heartache into the mix.

Meet Becca from Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season

Bachelor Nation fans first met Becca Serrano when she appeared as a contestant on Zach Shallcross‘ Bachelor season.

She was on season 27 for a brief period as she was voted off alongside nine other ladies in week 1.

Becca is a 26-year-old student nurse who hails from Burbank, California. With 12k followers, she’s on Instagram at @beccaaserrano. She’s not shy, as her posts boast scene-stealing selfies, bikini shots and poses. The star is comfortable working her figure for the best angle.

Becca arrives in Paradise

After a short stint on The Bachelor, Becca is back, single and ready to mingle, on Bachelor In Paradise this year.

The LA-based brunette bombshell arrives on the show as a late addition and shakes up one of the couples.

After Brayden Bowers and Rachel Recchia appeared to hit it off on the show, his head was turned with Becca’s arrival.

Upon her arrival in Paradise, Becca asks Brayden out on a date, despite him getting cozy with Rachel. Brayden accepts Becca’s offer and the two head off on a date together during episode 6.

This leaves Rachel looking pretty downbeat. And, according to Reality Steve, Rachel ends up self-eliminating from the show.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on how disappointed they were by Brayden opting for a date with the BIP newcomer.

One tweeted: “I feel sorry for Rachel and this is a new feeling for me. She really likes Brayden.”

When it comes to whether things work out for Becca and Brayden, the reality TV guru adds that they don’t end up leaving season 9 as a couple.

