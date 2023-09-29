In the words of Jesse Palmer, the beach is officially open and that means one thing – a brand new Bachelor in Paradise season is here. Singletons who previously appeared on Bachelor Nation shows get together for the spicy spin-off show including Aven Jones.

Season 9 kicks off on September 28 and sees fresh romances form as well as the awkward reuniting of exes. Episode 1 saw Kylee Russell choose who to take on a date. And despite having a soft spot for Aven, the ABC star decided to choose someone else which caused a stir among her co-stars.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Meet Bachelor in Paradise’s Aven

Aven Jones is a Bachelor in Paradise season 9 cast member.

He hails from Beverly, Massachusetts, and is 29 years old.

Aven worked as a sales executive before adding the role of reality TV star to his resumé.

Speaking on the show, Bachelor Nation’s Aven said he was “hyped” to be in Paradise.

Aven found fame on The Bachelorette

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey‘s Bachelorette season aired in 2022.

Season 19 was where Aven rose to fame as a Bachelor Nation star. He ended his time on the show as Rachel‘s runner-up to Tino Franco.

Now, the 29-year-old is reunited with Bachelorette star Rachel on Bachelor in Paradise in 2023.

BiP star vyes for his attention

Although Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 1 sees Kylee Russell cozying up to Will Urena, she previously expressed some strong feelings about Aven.

Twenty-five-year-old Kylee was “praying to God” ahead of the show that she and Aven would form a connection.

Describing him as her “dream man,” Kylee told Jesse that they’d only ever communicated via social media, but she’d be happy to end the show getting engaged to him.

