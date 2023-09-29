Jesse Palmer is back on screen again hosting another Bachelor series in 2023. This time, he’s presenting the series from a stunning beachy location on Bachelor in Paradise season 9. The new show kicks off on September 28. Despite being in paradisal surroundings, a medical emergency shakes up the whole cast.

New Bachelor in Paradise episodes will arrive each Thursday night and the all-new season will see awkwardness as exes reunite and sparks fly for new romances. One of the ABC shows stars deals with a difficult reality in season 9 as Sam J explains she’s not feeling her best.

Bachelor in Paradise’s medical emergency

Some of the Bachelor in Paradise stars are dealing with emotional turmoil in season 9.

However, one of the cast members is also suffering from a health issue during filming.

A medic is called to the beach as Jesse Palmer explains: “Someone has a serious medical emergency,” in Bachelor in Paradise’s season 9 trailer.

An ambulance is seen rushing to the scene and one cast member meets with a medic to talk about their health.

Sam J is backed up

As fans are alerted to the fact that there’s a medical issue with one of the cast members, the trailer cuts to Samantha Jeffries who explains she hasn’t “pooped in almost nine days.”

A medic says to Sam: “If you still haven’t had movement by sunrise tomorrow morning, we’ll have to deliver almost like a poo baby.”

Thankfully, Sam has the support of her cast members if it turns out she does have to go through such an ordeal.

Meet Bachelor in Paradise’s Sam J

Many Bachelor Nation fans may remember Sam J from when she first appeared on The Bachelor.

She was a contestant on Clayton Echard‘s season in 2022.

Now, the 27-year-old occupational therapist is looking for love again on Bachelor in Paradise.

She hails from Dayton, Ohio, and can be found on Instagram with over 7k followers at @samcjeffries.

