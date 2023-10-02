A new batch of hopeful singles are hoping to find The One on Bachelor In Paradise season 9, but what happens to the engagement rings if they split?

Bachelor Nation unite! Just one month after Charity Lawson found her match in The Bachelorette season 20, former franchise stars returned for their second shot at love on Bachelor In Paradise. Or in some cases, their third chance – we’re looking at you Blake Moynes (he previously appeared on The Bachelorette season 16 and 17).

The starting season 9 cast consists of 29 singles and with rose ceremonies heading their way, it may be the end of the road for some. As usual, the end goal is to leave the tropical location with a life partner but if history tells us anything, it doesn’t always end with a fairytale.

So what is the fate of the engagement rings if the couples ultimately say I don’t?

CREDIT ABC/Craig Sjodin

What happens to Bachelor In Paradise engagement rings after a breakup?

It would be a massive loophole for ABC stars to simply enter the show, walk away with a flashy ring worth six figures, call off the engagement, and sell the ring.

Bachelor Nation celebs, including Bachelor In Paradise, are required to return the ring to ABC if they split within two years of the show. According to Radar Online, their contracts state that couples do not have to marry within two consecutive years, but they must be engaged.

The Bachelorette season 4 winner Jesse Csincsak, who was once engaged to DeAnna Pappas, confirmed to Bustle: “In the contract, it says if you are not together for two years after the final day of the show airing, you have to give them the ring back.”

If couples break after two years, they have total control over what happens to the ring.

If the pair decides to auction it off, the network reportedly receives first dibs on purchasing it back.

The Bachelorette season 5 star, Jillian Harris, had to return the $60,000 platinum Neil Lane ring that Ed Swiderski proposed with after they called it quits one year later.

Who pays for the engagement rings in The Bachelor franchise?

The sparklers have been designed by celebrity designer Neil Lane since the very first season, but he doesn’t do it for free. Lane designs rings in exchange for promotion on the show, usually the scenes in which he takes the men ring shopping.

Contestants must pay for rings if they opt for a different designer.

Notable alums who did so include season 2 Bachelor Aaron Buerge, who splurged more than $32,000 on a Harry Winston ring for his winner, Helene Eksterowicz. Aaron reportedly broke up with Helene in a Starbucks just weeks after the finale and she sold the ring on eBay for $28,300.