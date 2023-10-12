After quitting The Bachelorette season 20, Brayden Bowers decided to give love another chance – this time he’s hoping to find ‘the one’ in Paradise. Joining fellow Bachelor In Paradise stars Aaron Bryant, Kylee Russell, Aven Jones, and co, Brayden appears to find himself out of his depth again on the show.

Brayden gets a frosty reception from Aaron B as he touches down in Mexico – fans may remember the two didn’t quite hit it off on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. Forgetting any chance of bromances, Brayden quickly falls for his co-star Kat Izzo. But, fans are convinced they saw their romance failing from the get-go.

Brayden Bowers on The Bachelorette

Twenty-five-year-old Brayden rose to fame on The Bachelorette season 20 this June. The reality star turned heads with his good looks and eye-catching earring choices.

Despite heading into the ABC show with the intention of finding himself a wife, Brayden opted out of The Bachelorette just four weeks in.

Speaking to Charity, Brayden explained that he wasn’t able to continue getting to know her in the “environment” of the show.

Brayden and Kat on Bachelor In Paradise

If viewers thought they’d seen the last of Brayden, they’d be mistaken, as the earring-loving reality TV star rocked up on Bachelor In Paradise this September.

He and Kat from Zach Shallcross‘ season 27 of The Bachelor formed a connection as they mingled in Mexico.

However, fans were quick to point out some major red flags in their fling before it went down in flames.

One person tweeted: “Brayden is falling fast for Kat, I feel for him. Kat will break his heart. I’m seeing that coming.”

Another said: “Sean is a placeholder for Rachel and Brayden is a placeholder for Kat.”

More tweeted: “Kat about to break Brayden’s heart.”

Bachelor In Paradise saw Kat and Brayden’s romance take a turn for the worse when she said “yes” to going on a date with Tanner Courtad.

Bachelor In Paradise’s Brayden and Rachel

After Kat felt a spark with Tanner and went on her date, Brayden broke down on the show. However, his attention later turned to Rachel Recchia.

Although it seems that many fans weren’t here for Brayden and Kat’s relationship, lots of viewers took to Twitter to share the love for his connection with Rachel.

One fan wrote: “I think Rachel and Brayden are perfect for each other honestly lol.”

Another tweeted: “Brayden and Kat are so cute.”

Speaking to Us Weekly about Rachel, Brayden described her as: “a great girl.”

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON ABC