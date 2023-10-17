Bachelor In Paradise viewers last saw Tyler Norris reunited with Brittany Galvin at the season 8 reunion last November. The former couple hashed out what happened in their relationship following their time on the beach. Now, Tyler is back on the Mexican sands looking for love once more.

When Tyler and Brittany began dating on Bachelor In Paradise last year, sparks flew between the two. They said that they were “in love,” and left the dating show together. When Tyler showed up on the beach in season 9, his castmates and fans were pleased to see him. Some fans wrote that they were smiling at Tyler’s casting, as was his ex, Rachel Recchia.

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin’s romance

BIP star Tyler rose to fame on The Bachelorette season 19 which saw Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as leads.

The year prior, Brittany made her Bachelor debut during season 25 with Matt James.

The two were cast on Bachelor In Paradise season 8 and they developed a deep connection.

Speaking during their time on the show, Brittany said that she was “falling for” Tyler and he said that he saw a “future” with her outside of Bachelor In Paradise.

They left the show together, however, their relationship didn’t last in the outside world.

Tyler and Brittany’ Galvin’s split

Brittany and Tyler saw one another again at the Bachelor In Paradise reunion.

Speaking to Jesse Palmer, Tyler said: “Unfortunately, you think that you found something that could potentially be forever, I thought I found that I didn’t.”

Tyler said that he “let his guard down” with Brittany and that the two visited one another’s hometowns after leaving Paradise.

Speaking of his break-up with Brittany, Tyler said: “She FaceTimed me from Italy and said that we were two different people with two different lives and she just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Brittany came out on stage to give her perspective and said that when they left Paradise, she felt their relationship was at an “all-time high,” but her feelings “slowly” faded.

BIP star now

Bachelor In Paradise season 9 viewers will see that Tyler is appearing on the show this year.

He’s back and looking for love on the beach.

Brittany also appears to still be single, judging by her Instagram page.

She took to Instagram on October 6 to share some photographs captioned: “For All the Dogs,” the name of a Drake album that came out that same day.

Brittany writes that she’s currently based in Los Angeles in her Instagram bio.

