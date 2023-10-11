A mixture of familiar faces from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette touched down on the sands of Mexico in 2023 in a brand new installment of Bachelor In Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer and barman Wells Adams return to the beach for the ABC show’s ninth season. As some romances develop and hearts appear to get broken, fans are curious to know when Bachelor In Paradise was filmed.

When it comes to reality TV romances, a vital piece of information for viewers is when the series was filmed. Given that some of the stars are appearing on the show fresh off the tails of another dating show, the timelines are all-important. As surprise arrivals appear on the beach and connections deepen between original cast members, here’s a look at when everything went down.

When did Bachelor In Paradise film?

As the singletons on Bachelor In Paradise mingle in Mexico, fans are curious to know more about when the show was filmed.

According to Reality Steve, the show began filming around June 6, 2023. He says that each year the ABC series films at the same time.

Speaking on his podcast episode, Daily Roundup – 5/26/23, Reality Steve said: “…basically the 6, 7 of June, and it films for the whole month. It usually goes between 21 and 24 days.”

Where is Bachelor In Paradise filmed?

Since Bachelor In Paradise season 2, the ABC show has been filmed in the same location.

Seasons 2 to 9 have all been filmed in the former fishing town of Sayulita, located in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico.

Fans of the show can visit the exact Playa Escondida resort where the Bachelor In Paradise stars stay in season 9 for around $200 per night.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fans question Hannah Brown arrival

During Bachelor In Paradise season 9, former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown appears on the beach.

Hannah’s arrival on the show confused some fans as many were under the impression that she’s not looking for love.

She got engaged to her now-fiancé Adam Woolard in August 2023 and the two are still together.

Hannah hasn’t joined BIP as a contestant but made an appearance in season 9 to shake up the group dynamics and put the couples’ relationships to the test.

Given that the show was filmed in June, per Reality Steve, Hannah would have been in a relationship with Adam at the time of filming.

