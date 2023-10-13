Bachelor In Paradise’s Samantha Jeffries is “stressed” as “time is ticking” before she has to deliver her ‘poo baby’ in episode 3. The season 9 medical emergency takes over the show and leaves fans on a cliffhanger. Strangely enough, it also sees Sam bond with one of her Bachelor In Paradise co-stars.

Sam J rose to fame on Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season back in 2021. Although she rocked up to meet Clayton in a bubble-fulled bathtub, her arrival was something of an anti-climax as she left the show early on. Now, Sam’s time on Bachelor In Paradise is under threat as she tackles a digestion issue that could send her home.

Screenshot from Bachelor Nation ABC YouTube channel

Bachelor In Paradise’s ‘poo baby’

After her chances of finding love with Clayton were dashed two years ago, Sam J touched down in Mexico seeking romance on Bachelor In Paradise season 9.

Episode 3 sees Sam reveal that she hasn’t pooped in nine days and her digestion stopping in its tracks results in a medical emergency.

The medic explains that if she doesn’t go to the bathroom by sunrise, then he’d have to deliver a ‘poo baby’ to get Sam’s bodily functions moving.

Paradise hangs in the balance

While Bachelor In Paradise episodes usually see tensions forming around love triangles or heartache, Sam J had the entire cast and viewers of the show on tenterhooks with her medical emergency.

The ABC star feels the pressure as her castmates say: “We’re all just waiting around, seeing, did she poop?”

While Sam’s fate hangs in the balance in episode 3, she explains that she doesn’t want to leave Paradise.

ABC stars bond over ‘poo baby’

During BIP season 9 episode 3, Sam’s ‘poo baby’ storyline really got going.

Not only was she set to become a ‘mother’ but Sam’s co-star Aaron S stepped in as ‘poop daddy’.

Aaron “won brownie points” from fans for how he helped Sam through her medical emergency.

The Bachelor In Paradise star had viewers rooting for him, with one tweeting: “Aaron supporting Sam and bringing her a “poo poo” platter, calling it “our poop baby” and taking olive oil shots with her is goals.”

Sam also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Aaron on her Stories and wrote over it: “We love a supportive man.”

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON ABC