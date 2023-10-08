In the first two Bachelor In Paradise 2023 episodes, Will Urena gets busy forming connections with ladies on the beach. The Bachelor franchise star is looking for his “future wife” on the show. Let’s find out more about Will and Mercedes’ surprise connection on Bachelor In Paradise.

Will rose to reality TV fame on The Bachelorette season 18 while Mercedes was a contestant on The Bachelor season 27. Will didn’t end up leaving his season with Michelle Young, in the same way that Mercedes and Zach Shallcross didn’t hit it off. Now, the singletons are ready to mingle in Mexico.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

Will looks for ‘future wife’ on Bachelor In Paradise

Before everyone had even arrived in Paradise Will got stuck into the experience and took Olivia Lewis for a one-to-one chat.

The two ended up sharing a kiss and sparks seemed to fly. But, Will was later asked to go on a date with Kylee Russell.

Will and Kylee then formed a connection, until Aven Jones arrived, Kylee’s “dream man.”

Despite heading into Paradise to find himself a “future wife,” Will’s thoughts of that with Kylee were dashed and he found himself in a love triangle.

Will and Mercedes’ Bachelor In Paradise journey

Another Bachelor In Paradise star who found herself in a love triangle early on in season 9 is Mercedes.

After initially taking a liking to Aaron B, Mercedes was caught up in a triangle with him and Eliza.

In a surprise twist, Will and Mercedes have now decided to explore their connection.

This move prompted ABC viewers to take to a Reddit thread and comment: “He changes soulmates quicker than I change nail colors.”

They follow each other online

Although fans are yet to see how Will and Mercedes’ romance plays out, the two are currently following one another on Instagram so they may at least be on friendly terms if nothing else.

Kylee and Mercedes are good friends, so the development of a Will-Mercedes romance was a surprise for fans.

However, Will seemed pretty certain he made the right choice third time around as he said: “It should’ve always been Mercedes.”

