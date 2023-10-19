By The Great British Bake Off series 14 episode 4, Tasha Stones had been crowned Star Baker twice. Chocolate Week saw her taking her flavours to new heights as she incorporated ginger into her torte. But, the same episode had fans asking ‘Has Tasha left Bake Off?’

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are judging another series of the Channel 4 show as host Noel Fielding is joined by a new partner in crime, Alison Hammond. This year’s competition is tough with some fans suggesting that week three’s axing was “savage.” So, let’s find out more about what happened to Tasha.

Credit: Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Has Tasha left Bake Off?

No. Tasha hasn’t left Bake Off series 14.

The talented baker will continue on in the competition next week and will return for episode 5 on Wednesday, October 25.

The Great British Bake Off series 14 episode 5 will see the remaining bakers compete in Pastry Week.

What happened to Tasha?

During GBBO series 14 episode 4, Tasha is asked if she’s “alright” by her fellow bakers.

The pressure is on for the bakers this week as Tasha says she “needs to get a wiggle on” during the technical challenge.

Tasha expressed that she wasn’t feeling great during the challenge and said she was “sweating.”

The baker is seen sitting on the floor in front of her oven in the Bake Off tent after saying that she felt “dizzy.”

The Channel 4 star is told she can “take all the time she needs” during the episode by a medic and was advised to leave the tent because it was so hot.

The cheesecake challenge saw Tasha have to take a break from baking. She said that she had a migraine the night before and wasn’t feeling up to continuing.

Bake Off star missed the Showstopper

Because she felt unwell, Tash missed out on the Chocolate Week Technical and Showstopper rounds.

The rest of the show’s contestants whipped up their chocolate box cakes and Matty was crowned Star Baker.

Tasha’s absence didn’t go unnoticed as many of her fans took to her Instagram comments to say that it was “weird” watching the Showstopper without her.

More sent her well wishes on Twitter, writing: “Get well soon!”

Tasha has taken to Instagram since episode 4’s release so it appears that she’s doing fine now. She created pistachio and raspberry blondies on her page which had many of her followers commenting on how delicious they looked.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF ON CHANNEL 4 TUESDAYS AT 8 PM