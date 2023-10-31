For just over a week some of the UK’s favorite (and some not-so-favorite) famous faces are set to spend time behind bars. An all-new series begins on October 31 and things appear to get spooky pretty quickly for the Banged Up cast this Halloween.

The men appearing on the show don’t all receive the warm welcomes they may have imagined as they rock up to prison. Channel 4‘s Banged Up sees seven stars from all walks of life experience eight days inside decommissioned HMP Shrewsbury to investigate what being a prisoner feels like.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Meet the Banged Up cast

The seven Banged Up participants include a singer, MPs, actors, and a comedian.

During the series, the famous faces are set to embark on life as prisoners as they take part in anger management courses and acting classes.

HRVY

Twenty-four-year-old singer HRVY, Harvey Leigh Cantwell, is one of the seven people taking part in Banged Up.

He’s best known for songs including Personal and Good Vibes. However, it might not all be good vibes for HRVY as he experiences a rude awakening during processing at the prison when he has to remove his gold bracelet.

HRVY, who hails from Kent, appeared on Strictly Come Dancing series 18 and he and Janette Manrara were the show’s runners-up.

Johnny Mercer

Credit: Shine TV

British politician and former British Army officer Johnny Mercer is also appearing on the new Channel 4 show.

Johnny is 42 years old and also comes from Kent.

He and the rest of the participants on the show share cells with ex-convicts who have served their sentences.

Johnny has been an MP since 2015 for the Conservative Party.

Marcus Luther

Marcus and Mica, Gogglebox, Channel 4

Next, we have Marcus Luther. He is a former Gogglebox star who is venturing into a different reality TV show this year.

He and his partner, Mica Ven, were longtime stars of the Gogglebox sofa. However, he’s now set to swap those comfortable surroundings for a prison cell.

Marcus writes in his Instagram bio (@therealmarcusluther) that he’s a “husband, father, businessman and TV personality.”

Neil Parish

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Neil Parish is a former Conservative MP who’s ready to experience eight days in prison.

He served as MP for Tiverton and Honiton for 12 years, from 2010 to 2022.

During his time on Banged Up, he shares a cell with international drug dealer Chet Sandhu.

Peter Hitchens

Author, broadcaster, writer and commentator Peter Hitchens is another famous face appearing in the Banged Up cast line-up.

He’s 72 years old and has been married to wife Eve Ross since 1983.

Peter writes for The Mail on Sunday and has his own column.

Sid Owen

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Eastenders star Sid Owen is no stranger to appearing on screen.

When he hasn’t been playing the role of Ricky Butcher on the London-based soap, he’s appeared on many reality TV shows including I’m A Celebrity, Strictly Come Dancing and The Jump.

Tom Rosenthal

Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Comedian and actor is set to experience life behind bars with the Banged Up cast.

He’s 35 years old and hails from Hammersmith in London.

Tom is best known for appearing in Friday Night Dinner as Jonny and for playing the role of Marcus in Plebs.

Taking to Instagram ahead of his appearance on Banged Up, Tom wrote: “Channel 4 sent me to prison for Banged Up. Starts tonight after GBBO. Haven’t seen the episodes but if they edit it to look anything like I wasn’t the biggest alpha in there it’s an absolute stitch up.”

WATCH BANGED UP TUESDAYS AT 9:15 PM ON CHANNEL 4