Jane Kilcher joined Bering Sea Gold in 2022. While her appearance on the show may be quite recent, the reality TV star has been receiving messages from “internet trolls” for years. Jane addressed the “horrible” comments being left on her social media pages some time ago and now her weight loss is being talked about again as she stars in Bering Sea Gold.

Jane rose to fame on Alaska: The Last Frontier alongside her Kilcher family members. She’s been starring in Discovery Channel series’ since 2011 and judging by Jane’s social media posts, she had enough of people’s insults a long time ago. The Alaska native writes on Instagram that she’s a “Discovery Channel sass machine.”

Jane Kilcher’s weight loss

Bering Sea Gold star Jane Kilcher addressed that she’d received online trolling over her weight, her marriage with ex-husband Atz Lee Kilcher, her looks, and more.

The Discovery Channel star also commented on her own post to state that she is a “size 8,” but “gets called fat.”

Fans have been asking about Jane’s weight loss for a long time, with her posts from 2018 receiving comments such as: “You’re so pretty and thin. How do you keep off your weight?”

People say horrible comments on my weight , my looks, my character , my marriage … all because we opened up our lives… Posted by Jane Kilcher on Saturday, December 8, 2018

Bering Sea Gold star slams ‘internet trolls’

Before Jane had joined Bering Sea Gold, but was a star on Alaska: The Last Frontier, she took to Facebook to say: “Stop the hate.”

The Discovery star had become a victim of online trolling and wrote: “If you see internet trollers, shut them down.”

Mom and wife Jane added that the comments are “always untrue and just plain hurtful.”

Jane still gets body-shamed in 2023

As Jane is set to appear in Bering Sea Gold season 17 which comes out on October 6, the star writes that she’s still being “body shamed” in 2023.

The Discovery star hasn’t taken to Instagram (@janekilcher) since 2018, however, she updated fans via Facebook that she’s still getting hate online.

On September 8, she wrote in a post:

“I am astonished how I get body shamed or told I am unattractive. Mostly by people that have no right to talk. Have I gained weight from covid and a divorce- ya I did – not for long! I am 5’8” and 135 lbs and a size 6. I have never been over a size 8. And if you don’t think I am attractive why am I the only one getting trolled about it? Do you comment on any of the men not being attractive.???? It is disgusting and sad the comments I get for waking up early every day and doing my best.”

Although Jane is “doing her best” following a divorce from her husband of 17 years, it seems the hateful messages are still going her way. However, there are some followers commenting positively on her posts.

One person wrote: “You are absolutely beautiful,” and another said: “Good to see you are making your way through life.”

WATCH BERING SEA GOLD FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ET FROM OCTOBER 6