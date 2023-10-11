Big Brother season 25 is in full swing on CBS in 2023. As the contestants continue to battle it out to be crowned the winner of this year’s season, all kinds of challenges and games are being held. Episode 29 saw the houseguests put to the test and now fans want to know what OTEV stands for on Big Brother.

America, Felicia, Jag, Bowie, and Matt went head to head in an OTEV challenge during Tuesday night’s episode of Big Brother. The game saw the contestants covered in paint as they attempted to bag themselves the Power of Veto. With this, they can remove one of the Nominations from this week’s Nomination Block.

What does OTEV stand for on Big Brother?

The word OTEV appears to have many BB25 viewers confused in 2023.

A Reddit thread was created on the topic years ago which saw fans asking: “Otev is my favorite competition I look forward to it every year but what does O.T.E.V actually stand for? Or is it just a random word?”

The term is simply the word ‘VETO’ spelled backward, the letters don’t stand for anything on the CBS show.

OTEV appears in the show’s annual competition as a character in the challenge.

BB25’s OTEV competition

A ‘zinging robot’ named ‘OTEV’ was in control of the episode 29 game on Big Brother 25.

It shouted out instructions and the contestants had to retrieve images and climb up a slide to present their answers to OTEV during the game.

OTEV also exclaimed who was eliminated each round.

OTEV’s ‘iconic’ combo

Loyal BB25 fans noticed that this year’s OTEV game combined two iconic elements of the show.

While some fans were here for the “iconic” combination, other’s tweeted that they weren’t pleased about it.

One person tweeted: “Combining OTEV and zingbot kind of makes me sad lmao, we don’t have that many iconic things why we gotta combine them into one?”

However, another responded: “Okay why are we just lying now? There are so many iconic BB comps? Yes, Zing & Otev are the most iconic, but it was fun to combine them for one season…”

More took to social media to share how much they love the OTEV element of the show: “OTEV is my favorite Big Brother Comp.”

