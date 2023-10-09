Big Brother UK has returned with a 2023 reboot and fans are concerned that the iconic voice, Marcus Bentley, has been dropped from the show.

The next six weeks are about to become much more dramatic as Big Brother UK‘s long-awaited return finally arrived last night (Sunday, October 8). The new ITV reboot kicked off its pre-recorded launch with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, and of course, the 16 housemates entering the glitzy house.

While the return of Big Brother has brought comfort to viewers, they were left uneasy as the iconic voice of the show was apparently nowhere to be heard. So has the original narrator been replaced?

Credit Big Brother UK Youtube channel

Big Brother UK 2023 voice sounds like ‘Teletubbies’

There’s a new house, new hosts, and a new Big Brother voice. Fans have grown accustomed to the voice of Marcus Bentley, who has served as the narrator of every series to date. The friendly Geordie voice is among the most recognisable voices in the UK, along with Love Island‘s narrator Iain Stirling, but viewers were thrown off after believing that Marcus had been excluded from the reboot.

“The voice of Big Brother UK makes me feel like I’m watching the Teletubbies,” a fan complained.

Another person agreed: “The voice of Big Brother sounds like something from the Teletubbies land. Can’t stand it.”

We know Big Brother is meant to be nostalgic but maybe the voice is too much of a throwback?

“Big Brother’s voice is not hitting the same. Feels like I’m being told off in primary school” a third person said.

“It’s like the rebrand is for children. Or maybe I’m just old now.

Is Marcus Bentley still in Big Brother?

Yes, voiceover star Bentley is still a firm member of the Big Brother universe. He is still the narrator of the show but fans have mistaken him for the voice of Big Brother. Marcus, 56, has never been the voice of Big Brother, he has only ever narrated the reality series.

He narrated the show when the 2023 housemates entered on Sunday night, a fact which he clarified on Twitter after his alleged absence sparked concern.

“Listen guys I’ve had a lot of this tonight,” he wrote. “But just to reiterate, for some who think I wasn’t on the show this evening – I am not the voice of the diary room Big Brother – never have been.”