Big Brother’s current season was hugely anticipated after the show was off-air for years. Fans had been without a dose of BBUK since 2018. Thankfully, season 20 kicked off this October and now viewers are keen to know whether Big Brother airs on Saturday nights.

AJ Odudu and Will Best welcomed 16 housemates into the all-new Big Brother House on October 8. Hailing from all over the UK and ranging in age from 18 to 50 years old, this year’s cast members are ready to do all they can to win the ITV show and bag themselves the cash prize of £100,000.

Is Big Brother airing on Saturday night?

No, Big Brother UK season 20 isn’t airing on Saturday nights.

The ITV show began on Sunday, October 8 with the launch show airing a day before on the 7.

All 16 of the housemates entered their new home for the foreseeable future in front of a live studio audience.

What days is Big Brother on?

After kicking off on a Sunday, Big Brother airs nightly at 9 pm.

The ITV2 series will be on Sunday to Friday – airing every evening apart from Saturdays.

Each night, episodes usually air for an hour. However, some episodes will run for longer when there is an eviction night, for example.

A Live Stream of the House can be viewed by fans seven days a week via ITV’s streaming service, ITX.

How long is BBUK on for?

Given that Big Brother UK is airing six days a week and airs for six weeks, fans can expect 36 episodes in total from season 20.

The BBUK 2023 finale will air on Friday, November 17.

After one week in the House, the first contestant was evicted during Friday, October 13’s episode.

Farida Khalifa, who is 50 and hails from Wolverhampton, was the first to be evicted from season 20.

