As Bachelor In Paradise returns for a brand new season in 2023, fans are eager to know more about where the dating show is filmed. Host Jesse Palmer and bartender Wells Adams are back on the beach as singletons from all across Bachelor Nation get ready for the summer of a lifetime.

After things didn’t work out for them on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, the Bachelor In Paradise stars are hoping to form a connection in an exotic beachfront location. Some of them go into the show with zero expectations, while others have their eye on the person of their “dreams.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Where is Bachelor In Paradise filmed?

Since 2015, Bachelor In Paradise has always been filmed in the same location.

Season 1 was filmed in Tulum, Mexico. Then, the ABC show switched things up and began filming its following seasons in the town of Sayulita, Mexico.

Sayulita is located in Vallarta-Nayarit, which is one of the most-visited beach destinations in Mexico.

Stay in the Bachelor In Paradise location

The beachfront location featured on Bachelor In Paradise season 9 is actually somewhere that anyone can stay.

A vacation in the same place that Blake Moynes and Kat Izzo have stayed would be super cool to many Bachelor Nation fans.

To stay at the Playa Escondida accommodation, which is located on the Mexican Pacific coastline, it costs around $200 per night.

Visit the show’s famous beach bar

Bachelor In Paradise’s Playa Escondida looks to be a stunning holiday destination with nature on the doorstep, a spa, restaurants, and much more on offer.

The hotel set in a fishing-village-turned-beach-town comes complete with a beach bar which is likely where Bachelor In Paradise fans will have seen Wells working his magic.

The accommodation website features a full price list and booking page as well as all kinds of informative pages on the kinds of activities guests can do while in Mexico.

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON ABC