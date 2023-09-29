James Perse’s Cabo house features on The Kardashians season 4 episode 1. But when did The Kardashians go to Cabo and where did they stay?! We’ve got all the details on how to book.

Kim Kardashian‘s passion for minimalist architecture is in full force even when she’s away from home. The Kardashians went on vacation to Cabo during filming for season 4. Anyone can book the luxurious Cabo stay and basically live The Kardashians lifestyle… and it comes with a private chef on call!

Credit: Hulu

James Perse’s Cabo house

James Perse’s Cabo house is in San Lucas, Mexico, and is called Greyscape. Prices start at $8,000 per night and the villa can accommodate 8 adults and 4 children. It is situated along a private beach.

With a jacuzzi, infinity, pool, open-air fitness studio, and a dedicated on-call butler and chef available, it’s truly fitting for the luxurious life that The Kardashians live on a daily basis.

There is one master suite, a connected kids room, and three guest rooms. It even includes an additional outdoor private shower and jacuzzi and is totally up Kim’s street with its minimalistic design.

Who is James Perse?

James Perse is a fashion designer. He was born in Los Angeles, California in 1972. James’ childhood was split between the beach, the hockey rink, and the floor of his father’s Los Angeles boutique. Maxfield.

James received an education in fashion from Europe and Asia, on architecture and furniture design. Then in 1991, James set out to make the ideal hat for Maxfield, which became popular with film crews.

In 1994, he launched a t-shirt line, and two years later, created women’s knits. It wasn’t long before he had two collections, Standard James Perse for high-quality basics and James Perse Los Angeles.

When did The Kardashians go to Cabo?

The Kardashians went to Cabo in February 2023. Kim shared pictures of her and Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in March, where they were seen having a cuddle on a sun lounger at James Perse’s Cabo house.

She also uploaded snaps with her younger sister Kylie Jenner at the same villa in February. While at the Cabo villa, the family fought over a guacamole competition and threw crisps on the floor.

A private chef made food for the Hulu stars, who spent their time lounging and sunbathing while filming season 4 of The Kardashians. Anyone can book the James Cabo house by visiting the brand’s website.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW