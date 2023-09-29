Dynamic duo Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif are back in 2023 with a brand new season of Botched. The famous surgeons are performing life-changing procedures on patients who have had all kinds of ordeals when it comes to cosmetic surgery. Botched season 8 episode 9 features a mom left with a ‘front butt’ and seriously in need of their help.

Since 2014, Dr Dubrow and Dr Nassif have been welcoming people into their office. The twosome is regularly taken aback by some of their patients’ plastic surgery faux pas, as well as heartbroken by some of the unavoidable stations that have left clients in need of their help. As always the E! Entertainment stars are ready to tackle all kinds of challenges in the 2023 series.

Botched: Baby Got Front Butt

Botched season 8 episode 4, Baby Got Front Butt, welcomes a patient into the doctors’ office who has a ‘front butt’.

She has been dealing with the aftermath of a ‘mommy makeover’ and seeks help from Dr Nassif and Dr Dubrow after multiple surgeries elsewhere.

Speaking on the E! show, she says: “I feel guilty for the time that my family has had to put into my headline. I would love to close the book on all of these surgeries, all of this healing. I would love to be able to focus on my family.”

Meet Terina Scannell Meusling

Texas gal Terina Scannell Meusling heads to the Botched office to have her ‘mommy makeover’ and ‘front butt’ corrected.

Explaining her surgery mishap to the doctors, Terina said: “I did go in for a butt, but I didn’t want two. I’ve got of them. I’ve got a big crack in the front…”

She was “terrified” at the prospect of more surgery. But, agreed to go ahead with it to see a “thirty or forty per cent improvement.”

Botched star is looking ‘gorgeous’

During her Botched episode, Dr Terry had some difficulty in finding a blood supply in order to carry out Terina’s surgery.

However, judging by her Facebook posts, it appears that things went to plan as she looks very happy in 2023.

Terina’s friends write on one of her posts that she’s looking “absolutely gorgeous” following her time on the show.

Speaking on the E! Entertainment series, Terina said that her husband “still loves her” despite seeing “all the ugly.”

