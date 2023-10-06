Botched docs performed nose job surgery on Shelley. It comes after the Botched star revealed a hole in her nose from cancer. The emotional patient was hailed “beautiful” by E! Entertainment viewers...

Shelley usually wears a prosthetic plaster over her nose to cover the hole. Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow patched up the hole in her nose on Botched. Let’s see where the E! star is now.

Shelley left with a hole after cancer

Shelley on Botched had Morpheaform basal cell carcinoma, an extremely rare form of skin cancer. It can be a fast-growing type of basal cell that occurs underneath the skin.

She revealed the huge hole in her nose after taking off a skin-colored plaster. “I’m forced to wear a silicone prosthetic. It’s been a tough year. I’ve had two surgeries, one to remove the cancer,” she said.

Shelley had another surgery to rebuild her upper lip and cheek area. She described her nose as “looking like something out of a horror movie” and desperately wanted the Botched to perform a nose job.

Botched star gets a nose job

Dr. Paul Nassif told the Botched patient upfront that this could take up to 5 surgeries, as “that’s how complicated this revision rhinoplasty that will involve a forehead flap is.”

The hard part about a forehead flap is making sure that it’s long enough, Dr. Nassif revealed. He said: “If it’s too short, it can cause many complications, which can include hurting the blood supply to the nose.”

After four difficult surgeries, Botched star Shelley’s hole in her nose is gone and she has her nose back. Not only is there no hole anymore, but the scar that affected her lip has improved greatly after surgery.

Fans say Shelley’s surgery ‘looks great’

Botched viewers can’t believe how “great” Shelley looks after surgery. Many are applauding the star for staying strong during her cancer journey and for sharing her story.

One fan said: “You look as if nothing happened, you look great. You’re a strong lady.” Another penned: “I’m so sorry but you are still such a beautiful woman.”

A fellow viewer wrote: “I don’t know if she’ll ever see this, but she looks a lot like Jane Fonda. She’s beautiful ❤️.” Fans said she “looks amazing” thanks to the work of the Botched doctors.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area).

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Breast cancer resources and support organisations or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).

