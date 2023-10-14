As of September 28, the Bachelor In Paradise beach was announced as officially “open” by the show’s long-running host Jesse Palmer. Jesse and bartender Wells Adams return this year for another vacay in Paradise’s Mexico location. As all the singletons arrived on season 9, fans want to know more about Brayden from Bachelor In Paradise’s job.

ABC star Brayden touched down on the sands looking for love but he was greeted by a relatively frosty arrival from some of his former co-stars from The Bachelorette. He was a cast member on Charity Lawson’s season 20 but left early on in the series.

Brayden from Bachelor In Paradise’s job

When Brayden first appeared on The Bachelorette season 20 he was 24 years old.

Despite only appearing on the ABC show until Week 4, Brayden made an impression on his castmates and viewers at home.

If he wasn’t recognized for his eye-catching earring choices, the reality star would likely be remembered for his exit.

Heading into The Bachelorette, Brayden worked as a Travel Nurse.

Brayden was in the military

Before rising to fame as a Bachelor In Paradise star, Brayden served in the military.

Per his Instagram page, Brayden left the army in May this year.

On May 7 he shared a post captioned: “Marks the official end of a big chapter in my life.”

He wrote that he felt “privileged” to have been a part of something “bigger” than himself, adding that he was “grateful.”

Per the star’s LinkedIn page, he served in the army for six years after joining in 2017.

Bachelor In Paradise star is ‘TV gold’

While Brayden’s time on The Bachelorette may have received mixed reviews from viewers, his fans are taking to Instagram’s comments section to dub him “TV gold.”

San Diego native Brayden heads into BIP at 25 years old.

Despite things not working out for him and Kat Izzo, he appears to set his sights on Rachel Recchia.

By the looks of Brayden’s IG page, his fans are backing him amidst the breakdown of his romance with Kat.

One wrote: “I would have much rather him be the bachelor. The most interesting person of the entire season.”

Another said: “Need me a Brayden, literally such a sweetheart.”

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON ABC