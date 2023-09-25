Brynn Whitfield’s parents came up during a conversation on RHONY. Her father, Alton Duane Whitfield, passed away aged 51. Brynn Whitfield also has a brother and is one of three siblings.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield joined the cast very recently. With her new stardom came questions about who her parents are. So, who are Brynn’s family?

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

Brynn Whitfield’s parents

Brynn’s birth father was Alton Duane (“Wayne”) Whitfield of Ann Arbor, Michigan, according to court records, Yahoo reports. He was in and out of prison from 1978 until the mid-90s for multiple charges.

His charges included writing bad checks, theft, burglary, retail fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Brynn’s mother, Jill Marie Mitchell, went through similar trouble with the law. She went to jail for violating credit card law, writing bad checks, and committing fraud theft.

Now 58, she went to prison in June 1987, after placing her children for adoption. Brynn was six months old. “The two people who were supposed to love me didn’t. Or couldn’t,” she told her RHONY co-stars.

RHONY star’s father died at 51

Alton passed away in November 2003. According to his obituary, he was only 51 years old. He “had some struggles early in his life,” but eventually “turned his life around,” going on to earn a PhD.

After he graduated from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti with a BA degree, Whitfield studied at Bridgeport University in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was the father of eight children, including Brynn.

Whitfield was married at the time of his death. “The only time that my brother and sister and I lived with my parents was the first six months of my life,” Brynn said on RHONY.

Meet Brynn’s brother

Brynn grew up in Indiana with her brother and sister, but her parents “weren’t really in the picture” and she was raised by her mother’s mother. Her closest living relative is her brother, Daris.

Daris is 40 years old. It is believed that he is living in South Korea as an English teacher, while their sister, Trina, resides in Michigan. Their mother Jill married and had four more children.

She managed to stay out of trouble while raising her new family, but never really reconnected with her oldest three children, who lived with their grandmother Darlene.

